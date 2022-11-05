Obi will win 2023 election with a wide margin, says Plateau Coordinator

The Plateau State Co-Coordinator of the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Dr. Nanzing Bako, has said that Peter Obi will win the 2023 presidential election with a wide margin. He noted that the clamour for Obi presidency by youths and women across the six geo-political zones is a pointer to the fact that the APC government has failed the country. Bako disclosed this on Friday in Jos during an interaction with Journalists where he expressed confidence that only Peter Obi will write the wrong committed by the two major political parties in Nigeria. He said: “The honest situation is that Peter Obi of the Labour Party has taken over the political atmosphere in the country and we are very optimistic of winning the election because every Nigerian knows and feels the pains of what we are going through in the country in the name of governance.” He explained that the 2023 election will be the most critical reflection point in the history of the country, saying if Nigerians failed to get it right in the next election, there will be no time for the citizens to get it right again.

