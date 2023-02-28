News

Obi wins Enugu, as LP sweeps 17 LGs in presidential poll

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections, Mr Peter Obi has cleared the entire 17 local government areas of Enugu State.

The results declared by the Collation Officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across all the local government areas of the state shows that other political parties in the election, including the Peoples Democratic Part  (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) did not score five per cent of the total vote cast.

 

Obi polled a total of 428,640 votes to defeat all other contenders, with the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar and his counterpart Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress scoring 15,749 and 4,772 votes to place second and third, respectively.

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso polled a total of 1,808 to record the fifth position. The Collation Officer of Presidential Election in Enugu State, the Vice-Chancellor, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Prof Maduebibisi Iwe, declared the results of the election.

According to him, a total of 2,112,793 candidates registered for the election, while 482,990 voters were accredited for the election, while APC scored 4,772 votes; LP polled 42,8640 votes, PDP scored 15,749 votes and NNPP polled 1,808 votes.

