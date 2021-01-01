News

Obi wishes Nigerians a productive 2021

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Anambra State and Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has wished Nigerians a more productive year come 2021, praying that the painful stories and challenges which faced the people in 2020 were conquered in 2021 with devotion and hardwork.

In his New Year message, Obi said that going by socioeconomic review of economic indices all over the world, the year 2021 would be challenging globally, considering the fact that the world was still recovering from the harsh economic realities resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and especially for Nigeria which had suffered from years of mismanagement of resources that ended up aggravating the current economic recession.

He said: “Nigeria found itself in many unpleasant positions in the year 2020. Nigeria overtook India as the country with highest under 5 mortality rates. “Nigeria now has the highest prevalence of drug abuse in the world. We were named the most stressful country in the world, with a life expectancy ratio of 55 years. Nigeria is, today, ranked the most terrorised country in Africa and 3rd in the world.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s petrol import gulps N643.2bn in Q1 ‘20

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol into Nigeria gulped a whooping N643.2 billion in the first three months of 2020. National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which gave this hint, said that Africa’s biggest crude oil exporter imported 5.26 billion litres of the product between January and March 2020. A petroleum products […]
News

Sanwo-Olu felicitates with Hamzat at 56

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has congratulated his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, who clocked the age of 56 years today. The governor described Hamzat as a reliable, trust worthy and committed brother, friend and partner in the ‘Greater Lagos’ agenda of the incumbent administration. Sanwo-Olu in a statement signed on his behalf by […]
News

German court permits protests against coronavirus curbs

Posted on Author Reporter

    A German regional court gave the go-ahead on Saturday for mass demonstrations planned in Berlin against coronavirus curbs, ruling against the capital’s ban on such protests. Police have readied for violence as activists opposed to the virus measures have urged social media followers across Europe to arm themselves and gather in Berlin, reports […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica