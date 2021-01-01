Obi wishes Nigerians a productive 2021

Former Governor of Anambra State and Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has wished Nigerians a more productive year come 2021, praying that the painful stories and challenges which faced the people in 2020 were conquered in 2021 with devotion and hardwork.

In his New Year message, Obi said that going by socioeconomic review of economic indices all over the world, the year 2021 would be challenging globally, considering the fact that the world was still recovering from the harsh economic realities resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and especially for Nigeria which had suffered from years of mismanagement of resources that ended up aggravating the current economic recession.

He said: “Nigeria found itself in many unpleasant positions in the year 2020. Nigeria overtook India as the country with highest under 5 mortality rates. “Nigeria now has the highest prevalence of drug abuse in the world. We were named the most stressful country in the world, with a life expectancy ratio of 55 years. Nigeria is, today, ranked the most terrorised country in Africa and 3rd in the world.

