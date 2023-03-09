News Top Stories

Obi won presidential election –Afenifere insists

Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, has rejected the results of the February 25 presidential election won by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, insisting that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not comply substantially with the provisions of the Elec-toral Act 2022 in conducting the polls. The group insisted that the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi won, backing the ex-Anambra governor’s decision to challenge the results of the election in court.

Afenifere said this in a communiqué after its Special General Meeting at Isanya-Ogbo, Ogun State, on Tuesday. The communiqué signed by National Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Secretary- General Sola Ebiseni, denied congratulating Tinubu on his victory.

The group said: “The results of the lawful votes at the election available to the Afenifere through credible sources confirm that Peter Obi won the said election and we, thus, support his decision challenging the contrary declaration by the INEC. “The General Meeting hereby denounces in strong terms and dissociates Afenifere from any congratulatory message in the name of the organisation or whosoever to any candidate as illegally declared by the INEC. “Afenifere reiterates that for equity, fairness, national cohesion and peaceful corporate existence, the next President shall be a person of its southern part and specifically the South-East. “We call on Nigerians to troop out en masse and participate fully in the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections slated for March 11.”

