Obi won’t negotiate presidential ambition for VP slot –POSN

Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) has carpeted media reports that Peter Obi was being drafted as vice presidential candidate to another aspirant, describing the report as “arrant nonsense”. POSN in a statement signed yesterday and circulated to journalists by its Spokesman, Sani Saeed Altukry, also insisted that the presidential ambition of the former governor of Anambra State was not negotiable.

It also warned the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), against playing games with the unity of the country, stressing that any at-tempt by the party to foist a northern candidate on the members would adversely affect the future and fortunes of the party at the 2023 presidential elections and hurt the already shaky foundations of the country. Moreover, POSN asked Peter Obi to consider Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed as potential vice presidents when the time for taking the decision came.

The group warned Nigerians not to grab defeat from the jaws of victory which Obi’s presidential aspiration symbolises and warned the PDP not to play with the yearnings of Nigerians and the mood of the nation on rotational presidency. Part of the statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a media report that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, one of the presidential aspirants in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has opted for the former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi as running mate ahead of the 2023 Presidential race. “We consider the report which we understand is planted in a national newspaper – as ‘arrant nonsense. Peter Obi’s presidential ambition is not negotiable because he has repeatedly assured us and other Nigerians that have consulted with him on the matter that he is in the presidential race to win.

“The report that Atiku is considering Obi as a running mate is ‘fake news’ obviously planted to test waters and deceive millions of Nigerians that see Peter Obi’s presidency as the last hope to rescue Nigeria. “However, we are not surprised because Nigerians are aware that Atiku appreciates Obi’s sterling presidential qualities, which was why he chose Obi as running mate in 2019. “Finally, we hereby demand that the PDP party leadership must speak out immediately on the issue of zoning rather than playing hide-and-seek with the matter. The party leadership will be hearing from us on this important issue very soon because any attempt to foist a northern candidate on the party will have adverse effects on the future of the party and on the already shaky unity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

