Obiakpu: How SPDC oil spill ravaged Imo community

In the next few months, it will be peak season for fishermen in the farming community of Obiakpu in Ohaji-Egbema council area of Imo state. Unlike previous years, this year’s peak period in the fishing cycle, which ordinarily would have elicited some delightful enthusiasm and hope for fishermen in the community, will be met with grave trepidation. And the reasons are abundantly evident in the community, following the recent oil spill from the Shell Petroleum Development Company’s (SPDC) crude pipeline, destroying farmlands, polluting water bodies, endangering aquatic lives, jeopardizing livelihoods and further degrading the Obiakpu environment.

Reportedly, an SPDC pipeline laid underwater, last Friday exploded spilling its content on water bodies and farmlands, with the attendant fire outbreak burning economic trees, and food crops recently planted during the current farming season.

The inferno reportedly put some residential homes at risk while it raged. As always the case, the oil company is yet to take full responsibility of the havoc wreaked in the community, instead it has been a case of accusations, counter-accusations and denials.

While the community blames SPDC for its negligence in taking care of its facilities, SPDC sources insist their pipeline was sabotaged by oil thieves. And the back and forth tango continues while the community suffers. Commenting on the sad incident, an eyewitness and indigene of Obiakpu who craved anonymity said, “The fire from the explosion has damaged many crops that were recently planted this farming season. Economic trees like palm trees and other kinds of fruits were destroyed as a result of the pipeline explosion. Our people are mostly farmers and fishermen and due to the oil spillage and the attendant fire outbreak, a great measure of aquatic lives have been destroyed and fishermen are bound to witness a bleak season.”

He called on the Imo State Government to come to their rescue and assist them financially as serious hunger looms in the community. Though the Community Liaison Officer for SPDC, Mr. Bright Chuks could not be reached at the time of filing this report, an oil contractor in the community, Mr. Sunday Omelu, absolved SPDC of blame, stressing that the oil spillage and fire outbreak was caused by the activities of oil thieves popularly known as ‘oil bunkerers’ operating in the area.

He added however that the fire had been brought under control. But a palace Chief in Obiakpu and Secretary of the association of Host Communities of Nigeria (HOSCON), Imo state chapter, Chief Nwokoma Ndubueze blamed SPDC for subjecting the people of Obiakpu to avoidable hardship through their negligence, lack of due diligence in the mainte-nance of their pipeline and other oil infrastructures, which he said, led to the pipeline explosion and oil spill that has ravaged the Obiakpu community.

Nwokoma noted also that HOSCON is also making arrangements to drag the oil multinational to court with the hope of getting justice for the community and its people. He said: “Our organization (HOSCON) has commenced the process of briefing our lawyers to initiate legal actions in court against SPDC with a view to obtaining substantial redress from the court of law. Reacting also, a civil society group, Spaces for Change (S4C) observed that: “The spillage had wreaked irreparable damage on the community, a further display of negligence and blatant disregard towards the environmental and socio-economic rights of host communities by oil majors.’’

A statement by the Executive Director, Spaces for Change, Victoria Ibezim- Ohaeri, read in part: “We reiterate that the deliberate acts and omissions of these companies, in this regard, amount to a flagrant violation of the right of host communities to development and healthy environment as protected in Chapter II of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “International instruments and other local regulations, especially the Oil Pipelines Act (2004) Part III (5), and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Environmental Guidelines and Standards for Petroleum Industries in Nigeria (EGASPIN) Part VI (B), that places the responsibility of prevention of environmental degradation on private entities when such degradation is as a result of their direct acts and or omissions.

“Spaces for Change, hereby, demands that Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) commences the process of remediating the degradation and damage to the environment of Obiakpu community with immediate effect. “SPDC must be mandated by the regulatory agencies to deploy international best practices in their operations for the protection of the environment and host communities.” “Communities and individuals affected by the inferno must be provided with emergency relief measures as a matter of urgency. “Regulatory agencies must take further steps to ensure that investigations of oil spills are open, fair, and without undue interference from oil companies,” Ibezim-Ohaeri also demanded. Commenting on the incident after visiting the community and inspecting the level of damage, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Petroleum and Gas Matters, Rt. Hon. Goodluck Opiah, described the pipeline explosion and fire outbreak as unfortunate, saying that the State Government would thoroughly investigate the cause of the inferno and forestall future occurrence.

He said: “As the Special Adviser on Oil and Gas Matters to the Governor of Imo State, I will inform him of the incident and the predicament the people of Obiakpu is presently facing. We will set up a committee to investigate the pipeline explosion to know what actually caused this fire outbreak, even on a river. “I am not ruling out the activities of illegal ‘oil bunkerers’ on this as illegal oil bunkering has been a menace in this area. But we have to exercise patience for the investigation committee to come up with their report before we can know the next thing to do.

“The destructions of economic trees and aquatic lives are unfortunate as the community must have been thrown into untold hardship. The health hazards cannot be quantified too. The destruction is devastating and the affected river cuts across three communities, leading to the Urashi River, and Rivers State.”

