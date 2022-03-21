Obiano: A day to remember

FELIX NWANERI reports on events of Thursday March 27 in Awka, the Anambra State capital and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos that brought Chief Willie Obiano’s eight-year tenure as governor of Anambra State to a sour end

It is not the best of times for the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano. Unlike most former governors, who tend to cling on to power either by going to the Senate or running for the presidency, Obiano’s wish was a quiet private life after office.

But that seems not to be, at least for now, as the former banker turned politician, who handed over power to a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on Thursday last week, has not known peace since then. Trouble started for Obiano right at inauguration of his successor.

The former governor, who was the government house, Awka to grace the inauguration of Soludo, had his day ruined as his wife, Ebele, engaged the wife of former Biafran leader, late Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, Bianca, in a brawl that nearly took the shine off the swearing-in ceremony.

The former First Lady of Anambra State was slapped by Ojukwu’s widow in what the latter described as an act in self-defence after the former tried to assault her at the inauguration ceremony. Many had expected that Obiano would have headed to his Aguleri country home after the inglorious incident at the government house, Awka, but he opted for Lagos.

However, the worse was waiting for him in the country’s commercial capital. He was arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, while trying to board a flight to the United States. He was later relocated to Abuja for grilling. It was learnt that Obiano was moved to the nation capital because the desk handling his case in the last two years is at the EFCC’s headquarters.

Perhaps, Obiano did not envisage his arrest, but some analysts were not surprised over the turn in events for the man who held sway in the state that prides itself as the “Light of the Nation” for eight years on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). He has been on the anti-graft commission’s watchlist for months.

TheEFCC, hadinaletterdatedNovember 15, 2021 and addressed to the Comptroller- General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), requested the service to inform it anytime Obiano is travelling out of the country from any of the international airports, as well as other points of entry and exit.

While the anti-graft agency did not state why it placed Obiano on its watch list at that time, sources revealed that he was under investigation over a petition by the Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party had in September 2021, urged the EFCC to probe the finances of the state in order to unearth what it described as “monumental deception” by the Obiano administration.

The petition, signed by Anambra APC chairman, Basil Ejidike, also alleged that Obiano was “fraudulently” using the state’s security vote.

Then Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment in the state, C-Don Adinuba, in his reaction at the time, said the issue between the governor and the EFCC was masterminded by persons in high places who “unsuccessfully canvassed for emergency rule” in the state during the build-up to the November 2021 governorship election.

Adinuba accused the EFCC of acting a script. According to him, Obiano had before then declared that he will relocate to the United States after his tenure.

He added that the commission went too far by publicly announcing that it is investigating him, when he still had four months left to remain in office. His words: “Governor Obiano has a whole four months to remain in office as the Anambra State chief executive. Nobody in Nigeria can circumscribe his constitutionally conferred immunity which shields him from both criminal and civil prosecution. The EFCC went too far to announce that it is observing him. We are not aware of any state governor who had up to four months to be in office and the EFCC went on to sponsor media reports that he was being investigated.” ”The EFCC provided no details of how Governor Obiano has been placed on its watch list but made a reference to a letter it purportedly wrote on November 15, 2021, to the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) asking it to inform the anti-graft agency anytime the governor is traveling out of the country. “Everything that can be wrong with politically motivated statements like this one is obviously wrong with this statement.

The EFCC knows full well that it is acting inelegantly in this instance, and so has tried as much as possible not to make an official public statement on the alleged placing of Chief Obiano on the watch list. It furtively gave a section of the media the news report it wrote based on ostensibly its letter to the NIS on November 15.” No doubt, Obiano is not the first exgovernor to be arrested by the EFCC as it has become commonplace to find former state chief executives being tried for cases of embezzlement of state funds.

The commission had always gone after state governors immediately they leave office. The trend began in 2007, when the first set of governors in the present dispensation left office after serving out their second term in office.

Since then, out of over 30 former chief executives of the states, who have either been accused or indicted by the anti-graft agency, only a handful have been convicted by the courts for charges bordering on money laundering, fraud, embezzlement and corruption. Others were acquitted by the courts, while many still have cases against them pending in courts.

So far, the EFCC is yet to reveal Obiano’s offence but the Public Relations Officer of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed his arrest, said the former governor had been on the watch list of the agency prior to the transition last Thursday.

“Obiano has been on our watch list for some time now. He had immunity as a governor and that was why we could not arrest him before now. Today (Thursday) he lost the immunity and was traveling out of the country before we finally arrested him.”

As many Anambrarians and other concerned stakeholders await the EFCC to either to make the report of its investigation public or arraign the former governor in court, reports at the weekend had it Obiano would be grilled over alleged misappropriation of public funds, including N5 billion Sure-P and N37 billion security vote, which was withdrawn in cash. But rising in defence of Obiano, his party, APGA, said his arrest by the EFCC was politically motivated.

Consequently, the party urged the anti-graft agency to the leave the former governor alone, adding that he deserves rest after impressive performance as governor of Anambra State. National Chairman of APGA, Victor Oye, who stated this, while reacting to Obiano’s arrest, warned the EFCC to stop the witchhunt of Obiano and allow him to take his “deserved rest” anywhere he chose to have it.

“Chief Willie Obiano as governor performed impressively and the whole world acknowledges it. Let the witchhunt stop and let the man have his deserved rest after years of quality service to his people,” he said.

In the same vein, the National Coordinator, APGA Media Warriors Forum, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe, said the allegation that the former governor misappropriated N42 billion, out of which N37 billion was used to fund political activities was baseless and does not hold waters.

Obigwe said efforts by the EFCC to dent the hard-earned reputation of Obiano will not succeed as he remains innocent until proven guilty by a competent court of law.

Noting that the EFCC had resorted to the use of fifth columnists, Obigwe said that Nigerians presently don’t have confidence in the anti-graft agency anymore, adding that “when they see the real corrupt politicians joining APC, they would turn to toothless bulldogs.

But when an opposition figure is involved they will be barking as if the person committed any crime whereas they are doing the evil bidding of their paymasters.”

