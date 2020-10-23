Obiano imposes 24-hour curfew, shuts schools

Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano has declared a- 24- hour curfew starting by 8p.m. just as the Central Police Station (CPS) Nnewi has been razed down by youths suspected to be EndSARS protesters.

Obiano in a broadcast yesterday said the state must take proactive measures to ensure peace and stability in the state.

The governor in the broadcast ordered for the closure of all schools, markets and any gathering in the state.

He said: “But we must not succumb to the morbid attractions of violence; no matter the provocation, no matter how justified our anger and no matter how easy it all might seem. Violence does not yield fruitful results.

“Our beloved state remains largely safe and isolated from the boiling sea outside, we have also recorded a few unpleasant incidents in our domain and there is justifiable anger in the land. But we cannot give it a chance to consume us all, we are taking precautionary steps to prevent further descent to lawlessness in Anambra State by imposing a 24- hour curfew with effect from 8p.m. today until we bring this rising tension under control.

“All schools and markets in Anambra State are hereby closed. All gatherings by groups and associations under any name or label from 8pm are banned.

“The law enforcement agencies in the state have been duly directed to enforce compliance. However, all law enforcement officers charged with ensuring compliance to the restriction on movement must resist the temptation of applying excessive force while attempting to bring the situation under control. We cannot afford to repeat the same mistakes that created the problem we are trying to solve in the first place.”

