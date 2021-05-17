Metro & Crime

Obiano imposes curfew on Anambra communities

Okey Maduforo, Awka

The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano has imposed curfew on two communities following the communal clash that claimed three lives there on Sunday.

 

It would be recalled that Anaku and Omor Communities last Sunday had clashed which led to the death of the persons and the burning of houses.

 

According to the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwukibelu in a public service announcement Monday the curfew would start from 7pm to 6am in the two communities until further notice.

 

The governor warned that government would not take kindly to people taking laws into their hands adding that anyone found causing breach of peace would face the full wrath of the law.

 

 

