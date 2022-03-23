Obiano left N300m in Anambra treasury with billions of debts – Soludo

… appoints Chief of Staff, Security Adviser

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, yesterday clarified that he met only N300 million in the state’s treasury after the assumption of office. Also, Soludo yesterday appointed Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, as his new Chief of Staff and Ben Chiobi, as his Special Adviser on Security.

Speaking when he appeared on Arise TV, Soludo said he inherited debts running into “hundreds of billions of naira” from his predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano, according to audited accounts.

Soludo, a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, said: “In terms of debt I inherited, it runs into hundreds of billions of Naira. In that of cash, we met about N300 million only. In fact, let’s not talk about it. Our treasury is funny.

“I hope we shall make money henceforth to help us fulfill our promises for infrastructure and development of the state. “But in terms of what I met in our coffers, my brother, it’s pathetic.

Please let us not go there. God will help us.”

Meanwhile, Soludo also appointed Mr. Richard Nwora Madiebo, as the Chairman, Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AIRS). Soludo announced the appointments in a statement issued in Awka.

Ezeajughi, a former Mayor of London Borough of Brent hails from Awgbu in Orumba Local Government Area. With the latest appointees, the governor has made six political appointments since he took charge of affairs on March 17.

Soludo had a few hours after his inauguration announced his first appointments with Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu as the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Chukwudi Okoli as the State Accountant General and Mr. Chinedu Nwoye as the Deputy Chief of Staff.

