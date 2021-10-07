Obiano: Malami’s emergency threat in Anambra’s unfortunate

…says Buhari’s not in support

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has described as unfortunate the threat of invoking a state of emergency in his state by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, due to the rising spate of insecurity ahead of the November 6 governorship election.

Obiano said this Thursday in an interaction with State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed doors.

Malami had on Wednesday told newsmen that the Federal Government was considering declaring an emergency in Anambra in order to conduct the oncoming gubernatorial poll in that state.

Obiano said from his engagement with the President, he could deduce that he was not, in any way, in support of the threat issued by the minister.

Responding to Malami’s threat, he said: “Even to contemplate a state of emergency is unfortunate, look at what is happening in the North; they kill dozens every day. Because less than 15 people were killed in Anambra in two weeks, is that a reason for somebody to call for a state of emergency? That’s a very unfortunate comment by Malami. I will call him to express reservation on those kinds of comments. He shouldn’t try that…Why didn’t he make those comments in Kaduna, in Jos, Imo State, in Zamfara? Why is he making that kind of assertion and we have an election right around the corner? There’s no reason to make that assertion.”

He continued: “Anambra is doing well and don’t forget that Malami is on the National Campaign Committee for the APC candidate. So, if that’s their strategy, then they failed already. Come to the ballot box, APGA will win and win hands down. They are trying to see how they can destabilize us. No, APC has no room in Anambra, there’s no party called APC in Anambra. Anambra is APGA.”

Commenting further on the security situation in his state, the governor insisted that the attacks in Anambra were politically motivated and perpetrated by miscreants from neighbouring states.

The governor disclosed that he had requested the President to deploy more security men, especially the Police, to Anambra just as he assured that those miscreants who carried out the attacks would soon be arrested.

He added that he had announced a N20 million reward for anyone who could provide information leading to the arrest of the assailants.

