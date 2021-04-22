News

Obiano: Nine suspected attackers of ex-CBN Gov Soludo arrested

Nine suspected attackers of former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, have been arrested in Anambra State. The state’s Governor Willie Obiano announced this at Prof Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, in Awka Soludo, the leading governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), was attacked in Isuofia by some gunmen during a town hall meeting with youths last month.

Three of his police orderlies were killed with others injured but Soludo was shielded off the arena unhurt. The stat e ’s Commissioner for Public Utilities, Mr. Emeka Ezenwanne, was also kidnapped by the gunmen, who released him after some days. Obiano spoke at the public presentation: “Governor Willie Obiano: 7 years of delivering good governance in Anambra State written by about 10 persons, including Dr Emeka Arinze. He said: “What happened last month was unfortunate, but let me tell you, we have restrategised and we are coming out like a smoking gun. “We are not going to take prisoners.

The nine people that attacked Soludo are in our net now. We are going to eliminate them. We will go after the others. “We are not going to take prisoners any longer. A special squad has already been put together, and they are already working everywhere.”

