Obiano, other govs must refund LGs’ funds, say Arthur Eze, APC elders

Anambra-born oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze has vowed to ensure that every kobo belonging to the 21 councils of the state allegedly currently being usurped and misused by handpicked minions of the state governor shall be refunded at the appropriate time.

This was coming on the day a group of cerebral technocrats and top politicians under the aegis of All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders’ Forum from the state paid him a visit.

Eze, popularly called Ozoigbondu (“the deliverer”) who was visibly happy with his guests, clearly took everyone around by surprised when he went down memory lane of his sustained efforts to link up the South-East geopolitical zone, especially Anambra State with the Federal Government (FG).

“But Governor Willie Obiano has been undermining the efforts, until he realised his futile efforts and retraced his steps only three days ago when he called me and started apologising. “I want him to know that since he has refused to hold local government election since he took over power, he must be ready to vomit all the allocations and revenue of the councils at the end of his tenure.

“He will not go free. I have taken up the matter formally in writing with President Muhammadu Buhari concerning all the governors, especially those of the geopolitical zone who have refused to organised council elections but chose to unilaterally usurp the functions and finances of that level of government. They will all be called to account. None will get away with it”.

Eze welcomed the Forum and commended them for choosing him as their Grand Patron. He pledged full to support them to ensure that APC clinches the state in the coming 2021 governorship election. A key member of the Forum and former Vice Chancellor of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Prof Paul Iheanacho Orajiaka described Prince Eze as truly an Iand tireless eagle who has adopted Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe’s political philosophy of “One United Nigeria” where peace and enterprise thrives. He acknowledged Eze’s round-the-clock efforts to liberate the nation from underdevelopment.

The Forum’s Director of Communications and former Majority Leader of the state Assembly, Hon Humphrey Nsofor said that as elders and lovers of the citizens, they visited t h e elder statesm a n t o s e e k h i s backing in relaunching selfless service and committed development beginning with the coming governorship poll.

He presented the group’s souvenirs, stickers and publicity materials with inscriptions like “Igbo Presidency will Unite Nigeria”, “2021: Anambra is APC and APC is Anambra”, 2021: “Anambra Aligns with Federal Government”.

That they have what it takes to chart a new course for Anambra State in the forthcoming governorship election and to align the state with the progressive administration at the federal level.

He said: “…we had somehow allowed ourselves to be sabotaged out of the federal administration, where the state government manipulate itself into the central government at the expense of the ruling party and its members in Anambra. It happened with the former People’s Democratic Party-led FG, and repeated with the incumbent APC led FG”.

Nsofor said that it won’t happen anymore, noting that the PDP and the All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA) have serially failed the state and her citizens, hence have completely lost the people’s trust and cannot be salvaged.

He said the APC is well prepared and focussed to replace Obiano. In his address while introducing the Forum, the chairman and chieftain of APC in the state, Chief Innocent Obi described Eze as “our illustrious son, motivator and great grassroots mobilizer” for his open support for President Buhari and behind-the-scene tireless efforts to ensure that Anambra State remains in the centre stage of our nation’s activities always.

He introduced the Elders Forum as “a nonpartisan child of necessity created by distinguished and committed elders from all parts of the state made up of top technocrats and some retired seasoned civil servants and academics to galvanize the abundant human resources and ideas that have for long been neglected and ignored by successive administrations in the state.

“It’s meant to harvest ideas, stabilize and grow the party(APC), revive and resuscitate the political interest of the citizens, especially the elders who have been sidelined and replaced by a generation of mindless godfathers and political Buccaneers.

Unfortunately these godfathers clearly discourage politics of growth, achievement, human resource development, systematic succession through nurturing. We are here to play advisory roles in reconciling all real and imagined factions, cracks and interests for our collective good under one united APC to take over power from the incumbent come 2021 governorship poll in the state. “We therefore want to re-awaken the consciousness of all the citizens, particularly the youth to once again become relevant, viable, resourceful and organised leaders of tomorrow so as to begin to ask the right questions and demand accountability from all duty bearers,” he said

