Obiano pleads for forgiveness in farewell speech

Ex-governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, yesterday, pleaded with those he offended, while in office to forgive him, stressing that his actions were for the good of the state. Obiano, who stated this in a farewell speech after presenting handover notes to his successor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, at government house, Awka, however acknowledged that he did not fulfill every promise he made to the people of the state. His words: “Brothers and sisters, as your governor, I worked under extreme pressure. I took many hard decisions.

I stepped on toes. I didn’t answer some phone calls. I lost some friends on account of these. “I am also aware that I did not fulfill every promise I made. But no government in the world has ever kept all its promises or solved all the problems of its time. However, my intentions were pure and my ambitions sincere. Let history be the judge.” The former governor also used the opportunity to conduct his successor, who would be sworn-in today, round offices in Anambra government house, Awka. The ceremony was witnessed by the outgoing Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Solo Chukwudebelu.

Speaking on his stewardship, Obiano, particularly described the International Passenger/Cargo Airport at Umueri and the International Convention Center, Awka, as his monumental projects. “Eight years ago, when I gave my inaugural address, I shared my vision of a greater Anambra State with you. To some people, it sounded like a dream. Umunnem, today, most of those dreams I shared with you have come true,” he said. Obiano recalled that his administration organised Nigeria’s first international conference on security, which according to him, resulted in the setting up of what he described as “a revolutionary security architecture” against crime in the state.

He also said his administration’s economic stimulus package has given rise to the N20m Community Choose- Your-Project Initiative. He noted that through the initiative, his administration successfully touched all the 181 communities in the state with choice projects. Obiano also noted that the establishment of a Court of Appeal in Awka, the state capital, is one of the major achievements recorded by his administration, adding that it ended the usual trips to Enugu State by residents of the state who seek justice.

On education, he said his government made huge investments in the off-shore training of teachers to expose them to global best practices, while cash donations of N2.8 billion were made to both mission and public schools in the state. He also listed building of 1,000-room hostels in 12 technical colleges across the state as well as scholarships to over 300 students as achievements of his administration in the education sector. Further reeling out his achievements, Obiano said the legacy he bequeathed in the health sector with the establishment of the Anambra State Health Insurance Agency, enables residents of the state to access high quality healthcare at minimal cost.

 

