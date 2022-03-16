Obiano pleads for forgiveness in farewell speech

Ex-governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, Wednesday, pleaded with those he offended, while in office to forgive him, stressing that his actions were for the good of the state.

Obiano, who stated this in a farewell speech after presenting handover notes to his successor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, at Government House, Awka, however, acknowledged that he did not fulfil every promise he made to the people of the state.

His words: “Brothers and sisters, as your governor, I worked under extreme pressure. I made many hard decisions. I stepped on toes. I didn’t answer some phone calls. I lost some friends on account of these.

“I am also aware that I did not fulfil every promise I made. But no government in the world has ever kept all its promises or solved all the problems of its time. However, my intentions were pure and my ambitions sincere. Let history be the judge.”

The former governor also used the opportunity to conduct his successor, who would be sworn-in on Thursday, round offices in Anambra Government House.

The ceremony was witnessed by the outgoing Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Solo Chukwudebelu.

