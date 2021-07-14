Obiano sacks 200 appointees for ‘working against his interests’

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has terminated the appointments of 200 of his aides said to have been working against his political interest.

An official letter dated July 6, 2021, signed by the Chief of Staff to the Anambra State Government, Mr. Primus Odili, and addressed to the Accountant-General, directed that all salaries, incentives and benefits of those affected by the dismissal should be terminated forthwith.

“I write to communicate the approval of His Excellency, Chief Dr. Willie Obiano, the Executive Governor of Anambra State, of the termination of appointments of the underlisted appointees with immediate effect,” the letter said.

Some of the affected political appointees, as published by the Chief of Staff, include: Azubuike Okafor, Senior Special Assistant on Grassroots Mobilizations; Prince Onyechi Okafor, Senior Special Assistant on Lands; as well as Barr. John Onyeakpa. Others include Chika Gabriel Ibeneme, Senior Special Assistant on Media; Joseph Okonkwo, Senior Special Assistant on Project Management (FADAMA); Esedo Ruth Uzochukwu, Special Assistant on Environment; Chidi Adi Ekwenugo, Senior Special Assistant ANSSIPA; Ezekwelu Kingsley, Senior Special Assistant on Media; among others too numerous to mention.

The Managing Director of the Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency, Mr. Jude Emecheta, expressed his disappointment that those the governor paid salaries turned around to fight him.

He said: “It is unfortunate that a man pays your salary, you work for him, and you think he wasn’t doing things right. If you think you cannot dance to the tune of your master, the only option available to you is to resign your appointment; not to be mischievous. The only option you have is to resign honourably instead of collecting his money, and use it to buy data to write against him.”

