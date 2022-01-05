News

Obiano set to swear in Soludo at ICC, instead of Ekwueme Square

Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano on Monday announced that the new International Conference Centre (ICC), Awka, will on March 17 will be the venue for the swearing-in of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as his successor. The AlexEkwuemeSquare has since 1999 been the venue for governors’ swearing-in. While noting that his motivation for the architectural design of the ICC is the popular ‘American Still Jet’, which moves silently, Obiano explained that it was one of the best in the American military arsenal.

The governor said with the airport in place, the centre will be viable and put to use all year round, saying that he believes that the contractor is competent enough to deliver on the project. The contractor, Mr. Mark Tu, who explained that the centre has a seating capacity of between 1,0000 and 12,000 at once, said they are rounding off the ceiling and lighting work and about to commence the final painting for the building.

 

