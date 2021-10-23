Obiano signs Anambra anti-open grazing bill into law

Willie Obiano, the Governor of Anambra State, has assented to and signed the bill to prohibit and abolish open and nomadic cattle and other livestock grazing and rearing in the state. The bill also contains provisions for the establishment of cattle and other livestock ranches in the state and to provide for related matters. The signing ceremony was performed on Friday October 22, 2021 at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia. Performing the function, Governor Obiano who appreciated the state house of assembly for expeditious passage, said that the establishment of the law will hopefully enable entrenchment of peace.

He said that although the administration has been managing crisis for a very long time, which were only short term measures, stressing that the law enforcement agents had been directed to implement it. Present at the brief ceremony were the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Uju Nworgu, Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, Commissioner for Police, Mr. Echeng Echeng, Commissioner for Agriculture among others.

