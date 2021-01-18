Obiano suspends sale of state’s assets

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has suspended planned sale of some assets of the state including Commissioners’ quarters located within the Agu-Awka axis near Government House, Awka. Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C-Don Adinuba, made the position of government known in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Awka.

The leading opposition party in the state, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had recently criticised the planned sale of some state’s assets as bad. PDP Publicity secretary, Mr. Nnamdi Nwangwu, had noted that All Progressive Grand Alliance-led (APGA) government had concluded plans to dispose all the state’s assets.

“We have it on good note that many property of the state in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Enugu are being sold by the incumbent government,” he said. But in a reaction Adinuba described the criticism as a case of de-marketing of the state and corruption fighting back, adding that there was nothing surreptitious about the planned asset disposal.

He said assets put for sale were those government discovered it inherited since the creation of the state in 1991 but were not in any official record of the state government.

Adinuba said: “The state government received an intelligence report in late 2018 that there were a number of properties in prime locations in Enugu which were given to Anambra State following the sharing of assets between Enugu and Anambra.

“An Executive Council panel was set up to investigate the report, the panel discovered that there was no record whatsoever known to the government about any of the properties and government has not derived any value from the properties.

“Though Governor Willie Obiano was to suspend the decision to sell off the properties, the advertisement in national media was in line with the principles of transparency, accountability and due process.

