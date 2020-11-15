Obiano, Ubah disagree over rehabilitation of federal road

The construction of old Oba- Nnewi- Ozubulu- Okija federal high way is currently raising dust following the face-off between Senator Ifeanyi Ubah representing Anambra South and Gov Willie Obiano over the right of the senator to carry out remedial work on a federal road.

Ubah had commenced remedial work on the road last month only for a letter emanating from the Federal Ministry of Works ordering the contractor Toshel Construction Company to stop work on the said road.

It was disclosed that the letter from the Federal Ministry of Works, signed by the Federal Controller of Works, Engr Ezeala B, was a reply to an initial letter from the Anambra State Ministry of Works on November 4, 2020. It noted that it is not to the knowledge of the office of the Federal Controller of works, Anambra State or the Minister for Works that Toshel Construction Company Limited was carrying out remedial work on any of the federal high ways in Anambra State. “We therefore state that no approval was granted to Toshel Construction Company to work on any of the highways in Anambra State.

“In view of the above you are requested to stop all your construction activities on any federal highways in Anambra State until you are granted approval.” Speaking with newsmen on Saturday the Anambra State Commissioner for Works, Engr. Marcella Ifejiofor said that the state government wrote to the federal ministry of works concerning the project because the state government was not aware of the project embarked upon by the senator.

But Sen Ubah told Sunday Telegraph that the state government was only trying to frustrate his efforts at rehabilitating the roads in his zone insisting that he has approval for the project. Ubah presented a letter from the federal ministry of works to show that he has the approval to embark on the project.

The letter signed by a Controller of Works in the Ministry, Mr. Ajani A R, was dated November 7, 2020. The letter sighted by our correspondent, read: “The initial letter was written as a result of non communication between the contractor and the office of the federal controller of works in Awka coupled with the complaints received that the activities of the contractor was causing public nuisance.

“In line with the consultations with our headquarters and Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah the rehabilitation work is part of efforts to reinstate roads in Anambra South District.

“As such you may wish to continue with the palliative works subject to ensuring that all necessary traffic control measurements are put in place and always consult with the office of the federal ministry of works,” the letter concluded.

