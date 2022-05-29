Obiano’s wife wins Anambra North APGA Senatorial Primary

Former Anambra First Lady, Chief Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano Sunday won the Anambra North Senatorial Primary election of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Mrs Obiano defeated the former Chief Of Staff to her husband, Primus Odili in a keenly contested election which has been a source of controversy within the party.

Obiano scored 152 votes to beat Odili who got 120 votes while the two other aspirants, Sam Onwuteaka and Tony Nnacheta got two votes each

The Returning Officer, Mr Ikenna Osuji described the election as peaceful adding that both the delegates and the aspirants conducted themselves in an orderly manner.

The primary election was scheduled to be held at Otuocha, the local government headquarters of Anambra East but was postponed to Sunday due to security challenges.

But the primary election for Anambra South Senatorial District of the party is inconclusive and date for the election is yet to be decided.

