Obidatti23 rally: LP kicks as police tell supporters to stay off Lekki Toll Gate

The leadership of the opposition Labour Party (LP) has called on personnel of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to be civil and be guided by law during todday’s #Obidatti23 rally in Lagos. This is coming just as the state’s Police Command has warned LP members to stay away from the Lekki Toll Gate today, as th state’s Command, Mr. Benjamin Hundehin, in a statement obtained by Saturday Telegraph warned supporters of the party to stay away from the toll gate in compliance to an order of a Lagos-based Federal High Court. “In conformity with its mandate to protect life and property, the Lagos State Police Command under the leadership of CP Abiodun Alabi, will leave no stone unturned in ensuring total compliance with the court order and an emplacement of adequate security in the state,’’ he said. Furthermore; “While the Command is not averse to the peoples’ right to freedom of assembly and association; and expression, the Command will equally live up to its mandate of ensuring that no person or group of persons is allowed to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others, especially the rights to freedom of movement and right to dignity of human persons, especially under the guise of rally or procession.”

Commenting on the development, the National Legal Officer of the Labour Party, Mr. Oyelekan Akingbade, urged the police to be civil in their engagement with his members. He added that the party will, however, obey the subsisting order ordering his supporters not to converge at the Lekki Toll Gate for today’s rally. “As we speak, we have a court order and the order states that we can walk through and not to converge. That’s the court order. We are going to abide by every word contained in the order,’’ he said. “The Nigerian police, most especially the police commissioner, we are hoping will not want to do anything against the principle of what the law says or the provision of the order. Simply put, our party will work in line with what is contained in the order,” Akingbade said.

