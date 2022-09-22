Obidient Movement: Day Bayelsa stood still for Peter Obi

The government

They strongly believe in the course and that was why they all trooped out on Saturday, September 18, 2022 to support the presidential candidate of the Labor Party, Peter Obi. For them, it is now or never. They said Nigeria is in dire need of positive change which they believe will be actualized when the Labour Party presidential candidate becomes the president of Nigeria. That was the reason why Bayelsans especially youths trooped out to march on behalf of Peter Obi brandishing posters with the names of Obi and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba- Ahmed. One interesting thing about the march, which started as early as 7 am of that day from Tombia/ Etegwe roundabout to the sports complex and to Oxbow Lake was that nobody expected anything from anybody as people contributed their individual money to take care of some logistics.

Residents troop out

Not minding that Bayelsa is a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state, the atmosphere was serene for the Obi/Datti to do their thing without any form of obstruction unlike other states like Ebonyi where the march was disrupted. Of course, there was enough security from the police to give them security in case but interestingly, there was none as the march recorded a very peaceful outing. Called a one million man health/fitness walk, the Obedients who marched from Mbiama-Yenagoa road, went with their low bed trailer with other Dyna vehicles which were initially positioned in different junctions to take people from their destinations to the Tombia roundabout the venue for the take-off.

Colourful attires

The Obidients wore white tshirts and face caps branded with the pictures of Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed holding the Labour Party flags and fliers while dancing to music and singing solidarity songs. Even those that couldn’t afford the branded t-shirts and caps all came out with other attires to join happily trekking to the joy of all. At Oxbow Lake the venue where the walk terminated, the state chairman of the Labour Party, Eneyi Zidongha addressed the people and said the massive turn-out was an indication that Nigerians have become wiser and decided not to give an opportunity to politicians who will destroy their future. The chairman disclosed that citizens have confidence in Obi and are ready to take back their country from those who have recycled themselves over the years. The chairman said “The massive crowd shows clearly that Nigerians have decided for their future. They have decided to say no to unemployment, and insecurity. They have decided to say no to politicians who are supposed to be role models but instead are destroying the lives of Nigerians.

Govt must wake up

“Nigerians are saying today that if we can walk freely to say we want someone who can lead us, someone who has confidence, integrity and they can trust. And today they are all out for a fitness and health walk, just to demonstrate our love for our country. “That shows that they want to take back their country from the hands of those who are recycling themselves in power and their entire families. Someone will have his wife at the senate. Another will have his children in the house of assembly. These are people who are determined to run the country as their family business. Nigerians are saying enough is enough.” Also speaking, Furebi Akene a surveyor and a Bayelsan an elder statesman who said he left Abuja to Yenagoa because of the walk said, “I just took the decision to be an Obedient. Looking at the situation in Nigeria, everybody is tired of the destruction that was suffered at the hand of the so-called democracy from 1999 till today. “Some people feel that they own the country. How can somebody come and tell you that it is my turn? That means they have shared the country turn by turn. One has sold everything we have in Nigeria in the name of privatization and they want to sell human beings now. So Nigerians, we are tired. It is a new dawn. So we have to take over for the benefit of every Nigeria even the unborn child. You make up your mind nobody will force you. That is the movement of Obidients.”

Obedient structure

On the rumour that Obi does not have a structure, he said, “What is a structure in the first place? Underline the word and asses the mental stability of people who said that Obi does not have structure. What is a structure in the first place? You see the crowd today and what has been happening in other states. “Structure is a group of people who gathered together and be stealing Nigerian money and oppressing our people with the money they stole. They steal your money and oppress you with the money. That is what they call structure. Here, you can see that there is no hired crowd, no women group is dancing. No man is dancing. Everybody volunteered. You cannot see a place saying that we are sharing money.

Future hope

“What structure is better than somebody who made up his mind to say, this is what I want. So the structures they are talking about, maybe they don’t understand the meaning of structure. If they really understand the meaning of structure, they will not say Obideint doesn’t have structure. “To crown it all, I was a member of PDP and I moved to APC but I never participated apart from the David Lyon election. The APC cathedral in Bayelsa is a one-man business so I didn’t follow up. As a commissioner, I went there to make things work and I warned the leadership of the state particularly, that the chief executive doesn’t listen to professional advice so I walked away. “I resigned for the benefit of Bayelsans and for the sake of the state and the Labour Party movement is that we are for the development of the people and the environment. The people have to benefit. I attended primary, secondary and university but in university, my parent had minimal money. “Okilo gave us a scholarship and that money was good enough to take care of my accommodation, my registration everything including my feeding. So I want a government that will come in a way that both the poor man child and the rich man child will attend the same school. That is the meaning of Labor and that is the meaning of Obedience. “My advice to the youth is that they have brains. They should be resourceful. Look at the people, when they give you N5,000 to go and destroy people, carry ballot boxes and so on, where are their children, where are their family members and what I’m saying is that they made me change the classical definition of politics to a classification that says it’s a game of very stupid people. “I put it that way in one classical definition the reason is that you run around if this man doesn’t win we won’t rest, but when they die the family will take over. How many of these people are related to the candidates? The youths should take up their lives and see who will represent them and give them advice and which way to go. They will give them knowledge, advice, and ideas to grow not to depend on somebody giving you N5,000 and saying that you want to pay house rent, and you want to pay your children’s fees. So we want to bring back the government that everywhere will be good so the youths should support us so that we can actualize that.” An administrator and a public servant in Bayelsa, Dou -Ere Otuka, said: “If Peter Obi comes in as somebody who is highly educated, who has the experience, he will put things in the right perspective. You can agree with me that ASUU has been on strike. If he comes, he is going to rectify it.

Nigerians tired

“Do you like what is happening in the north? There are killings everywhere. We don’t want it. If you are not there, maybe your relative is there. It could be an army officer. It could be a police officer. People have died and every family is crying. If you have this opportunity to stop it, please join me and let’s stop it. “Obedient is the answer. They have so impoverished us that 1000 is very meaningful and that is the strategy that they are going to use and we have gone past that level. We are here. Nobody paid my transport fare to Tombia roundabout. Voluntary services are what we are doing and together we will make it happen. If we don’t take it now, Nigeria will die. Nigeria is coma. Let us be the oxygen to bring back Nigeria. “Wari Denyefa a lecturer in federal polytechnic said, “Peter Obi is the man for the people. He is the shining light for Nigeria. I want to charge all youths to come out in mass and vote for the man that understands the plight of Nigerians the plight of the youths. Where ever you are, come out and support this course.

Lecturer speaks

A lecture with Niger Delta University and a member of Peter Obi support coalition Bayelsa State, Dr Charles Oyibo said, “We are out to sensitize people about the need to take back Nigeria. We are sick of what the structure is making us suffer in this country insecurity, poverty, deprivation and the fact that students are still at home while their kids are abroad schooling. “This is not about partisanship or political movement. It is about a movement to take back Nigeria from the greedy despotic leaders that have proffered over time. This is a clear demonstration that people are simply tired. That is why you are seeing this mammoth crowd today. No money was paid to anybody. Everybody you see here today came on his or her own conviction that it is time to do the needful., Chum Dalyot Paul from Plateau State said, “We are facing insecurity. They have been killing our people and the government is not saying anything. That is why we are supporting the man from the South East. I will never support anybody apart from Peter Obi.”

