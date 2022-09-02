Obidient Movement to Okowa: Leave Obi alone

The Labour Party (LP) group supporting the presidential candidate Peter Obi Obidient Movement has told the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa to market his party and its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

The group, which stated this yesterday in a statement, said Okowa got it all wrong accusing Obi of fanning the embers of religion. The Delta State governor had accused Obi of playing politics of religion by raising religious sentiments However, the Obi-Datti media office said the governor exposed himself.

It said: “Okowa’s baseless allegation is one of the many attempts at trying to label Obi as belonging to the country’s primaeval politics, religion, tribe, and geography. “First, Obi has tagged a mere social media blitz, hanging in the air without structure; second, he was labelled an Igbo and IPOB irredentist, and, now Okowa, grieved by Obi’s popularity among the lay faithful now, says he is fanning religious sentiments. “The truth is that Obi is a driver of a movement whose membership and support cut across all facets of our national life and any attempts to pigeonhole him into any sector will fail.” “Obi has visited churches even before he became the present run for the presidency. “In July 2021, he was at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Karu, Abuja, to attend the 25th anniversary of a priest and the church erupted when he was introduced.”

