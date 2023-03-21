2023 Elections News

Obidient Supporter Tears Nigerian Passport, Says Nigeria A Failed State

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji Comment(0)

A middle-aged man has torn his Nigerian international passport to express disappointment at the outcome of the last presidential election.

The man who did not mention his name, however, said he supported the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, in the just concluded polls, “because of what he has to bring to the table.]

He described the country as “failed”, even as he was seen in a viral video shredding into pieces a green travelling passport.

“This is my international passport and it doesn’t even matter if I am Ibo”, Yoruba, or Hausa. The bottom line is that I am a Nigerian. And that comes first.”  He started.

Speaking further, he expressed frustration at the xenophobic comments in the public place; while berating those involved, he disclosed that he was married to a Yoruba woman.

“Nigeria has failed us. We had hoped for a better country.

“My wife is Yoruba and I never intended for Peter Obi to be president because he is Igbo.

“I wanted him to be President because of what he has to bring to the table, and what he has to offer.

Renouncing his Nigerian citizenship, he said, “and for that reason, because of what transpired in the last election, from today I refuse to be associated with anything regarding Nigeria.” He added that he as he shredded the Passport sheet by sheet.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

