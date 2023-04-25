Obidients And Democratic Apocalypse: Whose Making? A Rejoinder

Following my opinion on this page titled: ‘Obidients and Nigeria’s Democratic Apocalypse’ which was serialized last Tuesday, some Obidients wrote in to not just attack my position but to attack my person. Their tirades weren’t unexpected as I would have been surprised if they were respectful and well decent in their conversation, after all the summary of my position is that they tend to insult everyone with divergent opinions.

One typically wrote that I am not Igbo for holding a political opinion different from his. This so called Igbo champion forgot that his principal didn’t run the elec- tion as an Igbo man but as a Nigerian, and that he got support and votes from across the country. If Obi had won the election, he would definitely have been a Nigerian president and not an Igbo president.

My support for Abubakar Atiku doesn’t make me less Igbo. I also do not assume that those Hausa Fulani and Yoruba who supported Obi were less of their tribes. This is what Prof. Wole Soyinka is talking about. People should respect people’s choices and not make this an ethnic question. The future which Obi projected is not the future that will divide us between the North v South, Igbo v Nigeria and maybe Christians v Muslims.

However, not all Obidients suffer from the ‘hyper emotional zombie syndrome’. Some are indeed rational thinkers and can engage on issue-based conversations. When Clement Anoliefoh from Enugu wrote the following words as a rejoinder to my piece, I promised him that I will give his rejoinder a space on my page to demonstrate that I am open to decent conversations on national issues including issues arising from the last presidential election.

In keeping to my words as a gentleman, I am happy to present Anoliefoh Clement in his own words: Thank you for your very thoughtful and well espoused perception of electoral essence as a ritual of democracy purposed to allow people their freedom of choice without fear of harassment and intimidation (I have paraphrased) failed so much to stand the test of contending and contributory wild human fancies and intrigues as severally noted in your article. But decency and objectivity will be to stick to democratic dictates, no matter whose ox is gored, and even if your personal interests are affected. You accepted that the election was not entirely free and fair. Who were the culprits? So, why should you advise that the result of an election you adjudged not to be free and fair to be accepted? Na waoo!

The court is part and parcel of the democratic pro- cesses as you duly acknowledged, so litigation is a civil and democratic means of correcting electoral heist. You should rather recommend it wholeheartedly. Your reference to Chief Arthur Nzeribe’s refusing to go to court to challenge his opponent is hardly a good example for us. The Chief Arthur Nzeribe we all knew would never give up a fight if he really believed that he won an election. But we are adequately resourceful to glean the fact of same electoral manipulation on the part of Chief Nzeribe, to which he gave somewhat subtle admission by affirming that “he did everything in the playbook to win the election”.

It remains to define his version of the playbook. The ever pragmatic Chief and Senator understood that: “Whoever comes to equity should come with clean hands”. Namesake, the question you must answer is this: “Is Mr. Peter Obi coming to equity with clean hands?” Issues of nobility and political crusade are given execution at the altar of web-like intrigues that lack provable patriotism.

The Nigerian elite and literati to which you rightly and deservedly belong are least expected to discharge and bury principles that could aid and avail our long abjection in democratic processes. Or should they? Your choice of Atiku as presidential candidate beggars belief.

We must grant your freedom of choice but, can as well analyse it. Atiku and PDP were traitorous in reneging and repudiating their party consensus agreement on power rotation at the turn of the Southeast. Between Atiku and Obi, who is a better and more capable candidate, all qualifications considered? Atiku conceded economic managerial acumen to Obi. What else is needed to revamp the Nigerian comatose economy? Nobody is a saint, not only the politicians. Even in the cathedral as the respectable Bishop Kukah referred. Only God knows his saints and where their bones are buried. Some of the saints as known are even worse than the politicians.

However, such poorly disguised referential trickery intended as excusatory attenuation of the evil deployments of the real fascist political oppressors as the current Nigerian establishment is well understood and abhorrent.

The human imperfection of one cannot justify the obvious contravention and impunity of another; else all divine and secular punitive provisions of the law are vain and meaningless. The sainthood of anybody is immaterial in this instance. The question begging for proper address is the obvious villainy of electoral thievery.

Only the courts can settle the matter. Chief Nzeribe is hardly any desir- able referential paradigm of political decorum and decency but, Mr. Peter Obi is, even if arguably. So your choice of Nzeribe as a political referential model is faulted. Even Chief Nzeribe’s business background cannot stand Obi’s mantra of “go and verify”. Mr. Peter Obi is amply fitted as making politics decent as a politician, thereby fulfilling Chief Nzeribe’s declara- tion about getting it. As we reject the devil and all his enticements, so also we reject your call for politicians to ponder on Nzeribe’s thesis. Nzeribe’s political phi- losophy is hardly any workable template for politicians to do any better – a devil’s philosophy. Nemo dat quod non habet. You may recommend him for a core and obnoxious capitalist template. Would you in all sincerity say that he who was de- clared a winner actually won the presidential election? That ostrich and good German attitude can be repulsive and annoying. Would you tell us that INEC is falsely accused? If you had mixed feelings about his declaration, not winning as you put it, why? Now all that easy and mindless attribution to the Obidients as fascists is clearly seen for its puerility and insincerity. Fact is that fascism is not reasonably ascribable to any political underdog as the Obidients. Fascism is solely attributable to those wielding political power.

The Nigerian establishment is ultra-fascist, therefore ascription of fascism to the Obidients in their efforts to wrest power democratically from our perennial political oppressors is both mischievous and patriotically antithetical. Should our thoroughbred opinion moulder as you lend themselves to such patriotic diametric opposition? For what reason? The Obidients should be rather encouraged, as the political oppressors believe that power must be grabbed and kept at all costs – Tinubu’s obnoxious mantra. They are the real fascists, with daredevil distributaries as M.C. Oluomo, FFK, Festus Keyamo, Bayo Onanuga, Lai Mohammed, et al. Such person is part and parcel of the deadly para- sites ravaging the resources and destiny of this great nation which has been in permanent developmental inertia.

Leveraging our Igbo nation rich and unmatched proverbial repository, we advise, “whoever bathes with his clothes on should try to rediscover self”. Your argument about the number of seats the Labour Party won in the National Assembly as indicating their loss of the presidential election is one wilfully circumscribed and delusional mention.

Voting is now done for individual people’s capability, no longer a party bandwagon thing. Mr. Peter Obi takes the deserved credit of changing the political narratives. Your pretences about it will not detract that fact. Obi won in Lagos State. Did Labour candidates win majority votes in Lagos national and State Assembly elections? Did Senator Chimaroke Nnamani not lose to the Labour Party in Enugu State, and did PDP not win the governorship, even if by foul means.