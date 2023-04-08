‘Obidients’ one of most repulsive concoctions in any political arena –Soyinka

…faults NBC’S fine on Channels Television

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has come out hard on supporters of the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, describing them as ‘one of the most repulsive concoctions I’ve encountered in any political arena.’ This is coming just as he also condemned the N5m penalty slammed on a Lagos based media outfit, Channels Television by National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for breaking broadcast code. Soyinka in a statement tagged ‘FASCISM ON COURSE’ which he issued on Friday while responding to backlash generated by his recent televised interview session with Channel Television sounded the alarm of the state of the nation, saying the ‘Project Nigeria’ has become near terminally soul-searing with recent developments in the country. The celebrated playwright in the statement also added that the seeds of incipient fascism in the political arena have evidently matured, and that a climate of fear is being generated. Commenting on the approach of supporters of the Labour Party presidential hopeful since the conduct of the election, Soyinka said, “I do agree with Seun Kuti; ‘Obidients’ is one of the most repulsive, off-putting concoctions I ever en-countered in any political arena. Some love it however, and this is what freedom is about.” He however maintained his stance that the group has continued to employ Fascism as a tool to attaining power, adding that they (Obidients) have been undermining the judiciary through their tactics which he declared as very impervious to reasoning. Specifically, he further accused the Obidients of bullying the judiciary, saying “Far more alarming was the grotesque fantasy of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court disguised as a wheelchair, zooming off in space to a secret meeting with other parties of the conflict. On its own, that is sufficiently scary. Swiftly followed thereafter by a television tirade of intimidation, it strikes one as more than the mere antics by the mentally deranged.” Soyinka added that the tactics the Obidients were familiar with were tailored to ridicule, incriminate, then intimidate the judiciary with the objective to undermine the structure of justice. “The seeds of incipient fascism in the political arena have evidently matured. A climate of fear is being generated. The refusal to entertain corrective criticism, even differing perspectives of the same position has become a badge of honour and certificate of commitment,” he said. Commenting on the fine imposed on Channels Television, Soyinka said, “May I seize this opportunity, by the way, to condemn the sanctions imposed on CHANNELS Television which anchored the performance of the LP candidate. “As stated, I watched the programme keenly – saw the valiant efforts of the interviewer to ensure fair hearing. I fail to understand just where the station could be faulted, except from a disposition for injustice. “To sustain that penalty is to give joy to others who turn the Internet into a soakaway for their rancid emissions, yet feel that others should be silenced. “If CHANNELS feels up to it, I offer myself willing to engage Mr. Datti – or any nominee of his – on its platform on this very bone of contention – one-on-one – without the malodorous intervention of media trolls, and with the same interviewer as mediator. That should be taken as a serious offer.”

