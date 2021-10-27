News

Obidigwe denies arms possession

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

The grand plot by the opponents of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was uncovered yesterday following allegations of arm possession against the member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe.

It was alleged via the social media that the officers and men of Zone 13 Police in Ukpo Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State intercepted arms and ammunition in the custody of Obidigwe, which has been refuted and a gain plan to blackmail the party before Anambra electorate. According to the media aide to Obidigwe, Mr Dominic Okagbue, in a release said the opposition parties are apparently aware of their failure in the coming election and they have resorted to cheap blackmail through the media to discredit both the lawmaker and the party. Obidigwe, member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, warned opposition parties that the Anambra election shouldn’t be won through propaganda.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Malian leaders released after Jonathan’s intervention

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The Interim President of the Republic of Mali, Bah Ndaw and the Prime Minister Moctar Ouane have been released from detention following the intervention of former President Goodluck Jonathan, mediator of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in the crisis in Mali. The development came a day after military officials said the country’s […]
News

Nestle equips 150 children with skills on recycling waste, others

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

More than 150 school children from St Paul’s Anglican School, Obafemi Owode and Salvation Army Primary School 1, Agbara, both in Ogun State, have benefitted from the sustainability training organised by Nestlé Nigeria. For six weeks, the children were trained on a more sustainable approach to managing and recycling waste, in a bid to instill […]
News

N700m fraud case: Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Orbih in court as judge adjourns to October 15

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

The Federal High Court sitting in Benin Edo State has adjourned hearing till October 15 in the N700 million money laundering suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and four others.   The four other defendants in the suit are former Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica