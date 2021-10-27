Obidigwe denies arms possession

The grand plot by the opponents of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was uncovered yesterday following allegations of arm possession against the member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe.

It was alleged via the social media that the officers and men of Zone 13 Police in Ukpo Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State intercepted arms and ammunition in the custody of Obidigwe, which has been refuted and a gain plan to blackmail the party before Anambra electorate. According to the media aide to Obidigwe, Mr Dominic Okagbue, in a release said the opposition parties are apparently aware of their failure in the coming election and they have resorted to cheap blackmail through the media to discredit both the lawmaker and the party. Obidigwe, member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, warned opposition parties that the Anambra election shouldn’t be won through propaganda.

Like this: Like Loading...