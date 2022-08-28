Obi’ll cut deep into PDP votes in S’East, says Nwodo

Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in this interaction with KENNETH OFOMA, in Enugu speaks on the current challenges facing the party, the Peter Obi challenge and the security and economic challenges facing the country

How do you see the Governor Nyesom Wike debacle and how the party has halted its activities chasing him around to pacify him with all the demands he is making along with his supporters that the national chairman of the party should resign for a Southerner to take his place?

How do you think the party will come out of it? Starting from your last question, it is not in the tradition or constitution of PDP that if a presidential candidate emerges, the chairman steps down.

The chairman can step down if we win the election and the president appoints him to an office he cannot hold simultaneously with the chairmanship of the party, as per the PDP constitution.

Then he has to resign one, which also happened recently in APC when they chose a sitting senator as their national chairman. So the National Chairman cannot be removed on somebody’s wish or on the basis of vendetta, you didn’t support me that’s why I lost my bid. So that one is out of the question, the only window is if we win the election, our president and chairman will not normally come from the same zone.

But we are yet to win the election, supposing he said he will step down and we lose, what happens? We have a chairman and secretary from Southern Nigeria which is not in tandem with our zoning and rotation. So it’s only the chairman that we consider should not come from the same zone.

Now even if it happens in the run up to an election, for instance like we finished our primaries and then the president wins from the other side, we wait until the chairman gets an appointment and then, the in- coming chairman serves for the remaining term of that person because we are not going to have a convention just to elect a chairman.

He will have the remaining term, and then when at the next convention we swap the offices again. Now, that’s that; about Wike and his demands. He is a member of the party, he is a leader in the party, he is allowed to make an input the way he is making but for people like me, all these inputs should be geared towards winning the election.

If he is making demands that will enhance our electoral victory, we expect that our presidential candidate will listen to the demands because at the end of the day we just have to win the election.

But these are demands being made because I lost an election and I have to be compensated, it has not been our tradition to compensate people who went to primaries and didn’t get the ticket, you now have a set of demands that we must meet for such people and this is not the first time we are having presidential primaries and winning an election.

Alex Ekwueme lost the primary and all the six or seven persons who ran with him joined hands for us to win the election for Olusegun Obasanjo; the same with Umaru Yar’Adua, those who lost joined the election, the same with Goodluck Jonathan.

So it’s not in the tradition of the party that the losers must give us a set of demands that the party must meet. As a loser he has things that he thinks will make us win the election, the party should listen and the presidential candidate should listen and we should take all these things on board so that we can win.

The Peter Obi phenomenon, who used to be a member of the PDP up to the few days to the presidential primaries before he left to join Labour Party and eventually became its presidential candidate, many people think that his entrance will affect the chances of PDP especially in the South-East because most people that will vote for Obi are people that ordinarily would have voted for PDP. Is the Obi challenge a threat to the PDP?

Obi’s emergence in Labour Party I can tell you is a welcome development in the South East and we are not expecting that the South East will vote for PDP the way they voted for us when Atiku and Obi ran.

President Muhammadu Buhari said that we gave them 97 percent and gave him five percent. This is due to the experience the PDP and APC suffered at the primaries, in spite of our robust campaign that it was the turn of the South East to be president.

So they see Obio’s emergence as a way of win or lose, lets demonstrate as in Igbo parlance, “Onye ajuru adighi aju onwe ya”. If you people reject me I won’t reject myself. So it’s soothing for the people of South East and that’s why I know that we in PDP cannot harvest that kind of vote again from the South East. So definitely it’s going to cut deep into the votes of the party in the South East.

The economic situation in the country worsened by the fuel subsidy we pay because we wholly import everything, then also the power sector which has because intractable, we don’t see the light. How do you think this problem could be tackled and do you think it’s going to be a disadvantage to the ruling party during the election?

The truth of the matter is that everybody in Nigeria is concerned about this two problems you mentioned, the economy and electricity supply to the country. And everybody has been offering advice to the ruling party on how to solve this problem, but the party in government shown complete incapability of solving the problem.

And I think that every serious candidate to the presidency knows that these issues are biting hard on every Nigeria and will be considering a strategy superior to what is being implemented today by the ruling party in order to solve these problems if any of them becomes president.

So I can assure you that in the PDP we take these problems extremely seriously and we have a very, very strong team of party leaders and consultants in these areas trying to put together the policy of the party so that when we come in we make sure these problems are solved.

Insecurity appears to be the biggest challenge we are facing in the country today . What is your assessment of the Buhari’s administration’s efforts in tackling this challenge?

Well, to be honest with you, everybody had high hopes when Buhari came into power as a retired general that he will deal with the insecurity problems. Unfortunately we are all disappointed because after seven years it has escalated to a very, very worrisome proportion and I think that this should be agitating the minds of those who want to unseat the APC.

We in PDP it is a major issue because if you don’t deal with security you will not be able to deal with any problem and then you will also not be able also to handle the economy because foreign investors are scared away and young people who are unemployed become a security threat.

It’s a very big minus for APC, that in seven years these twin problems of insecurity and unemployment has gone haywire and I think it will cost them a lot of votes amongst the young people who are unemployed; it will cost them a lot of votes amongst entrepreneurs, whose businesses have collapsed, and who has to also dismiss a lot of people from employment because they can no longer be able to pay them. And it’s going to be a major campaign issue against them when the campaign starts.

