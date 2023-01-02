Obiozor, deputy’s exit creates leadership vacuum in Ohanaeze

There is an apparent leadership vacuum in the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze, following the death of its president-general, Amb George Obiozor and his deputy, Chief Joel Kroham. Obiozor and Kroham died three months apart, and are presently in mortuary, yet to be buried.

The President General reportedly died on December 26, while arrangements were being made for the burial of his deputy, Chief Kroham who died about three months earlier.

An online newspaper quoted an unnamed source as admitting “a leadership vacuum as the Ohanaeze Constitution does not make any provision for the president or any national officer dying in office because it had never happened since 1976.”

But Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, denied any leadership vacuum in the body. Ogbonnia told New Telegraph that the leadership of Ohanaeze is structured in a way that there could not be any vacuum in leadership.

“In any case, the NEC (National Executive Committee) will meet and decide who takes over in acting capacity, pending the election of a substantive President General,” he said. According to him, apart from the President General and his deputy, there are five Vice Presidents General, the Secretary General and other officers of the body.

Ogbonnia disclosed that NEC only met to announce the death of the PG, adding that the next meeting will be to choose an acting PG before the meeting of Imeobi to elect substantive PG “Whatever we do will be guided by the Constitution of Ohanaeze,” he stated.

The Secretary to Ohanaeze Chief Goddy Uwazurike was quoted to have spoken in the same vein, admitting: “Yes, there is a vacuum but Ohanaeze will continue to operate until a new President General is elected. It is expected that the Vice Presidents and the Secretary General will provide leadership. There is no cause for alarm.”

Uwazurike was also quoted to have said that one of the vice presidents would summon the Imeobi meeting, for the election of new PG and his deputy. The late PG was from Imo State while his deputy, Kroham, was from Rivers State. It is expected that their successors will come from the two states.

The PG of Ohanaeze is rotated among the five core Igbo States, as well as Igbo speaking areas of Delta and Rivers states, in alphabetical order. Obiozor, a diplomat, died at the age of 80 while Kroham was 74 when he died. Ogbonnia said no date has been fixed for their burial.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...