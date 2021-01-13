Politics

Obiozor’ll advance Igbo cause –Ikimi

A former Minister of External Affairs and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Tom Ikimi, has felicitated with Prof. George Obiozor on his election as the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, saying he will use his wealth of experience and vast network to advance the cause of the Igbo nation.

 

In a congratulatory message he personally signed, Ikimi said the Igbo nation made a better choice with Obiozor’s election in this crucial period of the nation’s history.

 

According to Ikimi, the quest by Ndigbo to play significant role in Nigeria will find appropriate leadership in Obiozor, who has over the years established very robust contacts across  the country. Ikimi also congratulated the outgoing President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, on completion of an exciting an eventful tenure

He said: “I have received with utmost pleasure the news of the election of Amb. George Obiozor as the new President General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

 

The Igbo nation could never have made a better choice, particularly at this time of our nation’s evolution other than this erudite scholar and exquisite diplomat, who has earned my respect over the past three to four decades of our association.

 

“Amb. Obiozor, former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Inter-national Affairs (NIIA), Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Israel, Cyprus and the United States of America (USA), an accomplished academic would blend most admirably today with all political parties. “He takes over from John Nnia Nwodo, who has successfully completed a very exciting and eventful tenure.

 

The quest by the Igbo nation to play significant roles in the Nigerian nation will find an appropriate leadership in this new President- General, who over the years has established very robust contacts across the country. Amb. Georgy, I pray that God grants you good sound health in the years ahead and a very successful history making tenure.”

