Obiozor’ll take Ndigbo to the next level, says Alozie

Mr. Alozie Alozie is a Political Strategist, Social Commentator and the Director General of one of Atiku Campaign organisations. In this interview with OLA JAMES, he lauds the emergence of Prof. George Obiozor as the new President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, advising that he would bring new initiative to the fold

Now that Prof. George Obiozor has emerged as the new President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, what is your reaction? Do you think he can initiate new ideas into the fold?

Prof George Obiozor is undoubtedly a man with vast experience, exposure and also comes with a proven track record of being result oriented. With his pedigree, it is expected that he will bring on board new and creative ideas to the Ohaneze.

However, I must express my concern and fear of him being influenced by the process that brought him to power as Ohaneze President-General. My advice to him though is to put the interest of Ndigbo above any other interest or consideration.

You have always called for unity among the political class. Do you think there will be a change in 2023 dispensation?

Yes of course, but this time positive and peaceful change, remember the only thing constant in life is change. I believe that in 2023 Nigerians will be more united and resolute, above all I see a Nigeria where things will be done properly, nepotism and ethnicity will be downplayed because Nigerians are tired and want something better.

Beside your unrelenting campaign for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to be President, do you have political ambition in 2023?

Honestly, I don’t have any political ambition come 2023, rather I want to see more people friendly politicians in 2023. We all must not have a political ambition; it’s the duty of all to make sure that we give our best for the betterment of Nigeria.

You have always been calling for the restructuring of the country, can you highlight some areas you deem fit to be restructured?

Every component of the Nigerian system needs restructuring and reforms. I subscribe to total restructuring which may, however, be in tranches, but overall the goal is to ensure that strong and reliable institutions are established.

Could you talk on the dwindling state of the economy and how it can be redeemed?

Nigeria needs to look at the policy document of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar. Moreover on the economy, in my opinion I believe he has put together a sustainable and dynamic programme and ideas that could bring Nigeria out of her economic woes to a place of comfort.

Government needs to be more sincere with their economic programs and support the real entrepreneurs and promote industrialization. I don’t think any nation can survive by being an import based economy, we should diversify, grow our exports, sup- port local production but above all, Security and infrastructures MUST be in place or else the economy has no future.

Nigerians are worried by the increase of insecurity, especially in the North where people are been killed daily. What advice do you have for Mr. President and all the Service Chiefs to at least reduce or eliminate the scourge?

I have talked about this in my previous interviews that security is the duty and concern of everybody- you and I inclusive. We should not leave it in the hands of Mr. President and the Service Chiefs alone, however, I think the last Service Chiefs have done their best and it is good that fresh hands and new ideas are coming in.

I believe that other strategies, ideas, negotiations and approaches should be engaged in solving the security challenges in Nigeria because without security the country cannot achieve any level of progress or development.

Some have alleged that Alhaji Atiku is a corrupt man. Do you subscribe to this?

This is a beer parlour and motor park allegation and I think it’s peddled by the uninformed people or even mischief makers. You and I know that if that were to be true that a court of competent jurisdiction would have long convicted him. For those who do not understand,

I want them to know that you can be very successful without being corrupt and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is successful and not corrupt. You also want to remember that only recently a court of law threw out a case of corruption against his associates.

What do you think Nigerians will benefit from Atiku if he eventually becomes the President in 2023?

The benefit of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s Presidency cannot be over emphasized but starting from security, economy, restructuring, and many other positive developments.

He will restore and revamp our decaying educational system. He will industrialise Nigeria and bring back those blue chips companies that left Nigeria in droves. Atiku represents a new, working and renewed Nigeria! An Atiku Presidency is an assurance that Nigeria shall regain her lost glory and take back her place in the comity of Nations

He will put an end to ethnicity, nepotism, tribalism, religious intolerance, insecurity, killings, fear, anxiety, unemployment, and above all he will enthrone freedom of speech and association.

He is a true democrat and a sure bridge between the senior citizens and the youths Atiku will give the vibrant Nigerian youths a chance to participate in his administration more than the previous and even present government because he has already set up the road map for galvanising the youths for a better Nigeria.

Atiku presidency will provide succour to our women and mothers and he will engage women in their large numbers and allow women to have a say in the decision making of his administration.

Atiku understands the challenges of civil servants, business men, the unemployed youths, and above all he has sound programmes for families as a family oriented man. Atiku will provide balanced and sound government if elected president of Nigeria.

