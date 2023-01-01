News

Obiozor’s death will affect ‘Project Nigeria’, ACF mourns Ohanaeze leader 

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said it received the demise of Professor George Obiozor, the leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, with sadness, saying that he died when his wealth of experience was most needed.

ACF in a statement made available to journalists in Kaduna on Sunday and signed by Chief Audu Ogbeh, the National Chairman of the Forum said late Obiozor’s departure at a time that various groups across the country are reaching out to one another for national cohesion will no doubt impact on the ‘project Nigeria’.

Part of the statement said: “The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), received with shock of the demise of Professor Obiozor George Achulike, the leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, which was announced by His Excellency, the Governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma.”

 ACF said his demise was indeed a great loss especially at this time when his exemplary leadership is in great need.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

