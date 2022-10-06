Obi’s antagonists, their quislingism, envy and jealousy

Please don’t quarrel with Igbo politicians antagonizing Mr. Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate. They are not to blame! Rather pity them and blame the socio-political culture that produced them. And that culture is a vicious culture of conquest, subjugation and enslavement. The Igbo survived the British conquest, subjugation and enslavement as could be testified to by British colonial officers who imposed indirect rule, a borrowed Sokoto Caliphate ruling governance culture which they resisted with violent revolts culminating in the 1929 Aba Women Riots. You can conquer the Igbo but you can’t enslave them. Nnamdi Azikiwe was thrown up as national leader but he mismanaged the revolutionary fervour that would have crowned him the political and governmental leader of Nigeria but he derailed when he chose the easy path rather than accepting the mantle of leadership the Nigerian youths threw on him when they used their personal resources (material and intellectual) to form and run the Zikist Movement in 1946 to galvanize Azikiwe’s National Council of Nigerian Citizens.

British colonial records emphatically acknowledge that the Zikist Movement was a revolutionary social force that would have wrested independence for Nigeria by 1947/48 without conditions and Britain would not have succeeded in foisting neocolonialism on it. Azikiwe cooperated with Britain in structuring and imposing Nigerian autocratic state and constitutional framework and the iniquitous political praxis that could hardly last two years when the crises set in 1962 culminating in coups of 1966, pogroms and Biafra War. Britain intervened and mobilized anti-democratic forces not only to recreate and firm up the neocolonial state it instituted in 1960 but ensured that the Igbo, the ethnic group it hated was subjugated beyond redemption.

The Nigerian state as restructured and the constitutional framework consisting of the Federal Military Government (Supremacy and Enforcement OF Powers) Decree, the Uniform Local Government Reforms, the Land Use Act, the Minerals and Petroleum Acts, etc now entrenched in 1999 Constitution bear eloquent testimony of a captured state. Politics is based on this Nigerian state structure and constitutional framework, political praxis and ruling culture. It is against the backdrop of all these problems that the ENDSARS (a foretaste of the social ferment fuelling revolutionary fervour in the society) happened in 2020 to the consternation of Nigerian State officials and people. It was a youths’ revolt predicted by General Olusegun Obasanjo sometime ago. And it was a replica of the Zikist Movement of 1946-1950.

Nigerians have been tired out by the corrupt, dirty and directionless political culture that keeps recycling the same class of rulers that has its root from the military rulers of 1966-1999. These military rulers did entrench a ‘garrison or cantonment’ system of politics which subsists on prebendal value system – a sort of subsidiary feudalism. Most Igbo politicians owe their emergence and subsistence or survival to these military rulers and they owe a form of allegiance to them. To take political decision they first ascertain their possible reactions standpoints and the consequential fallouts of either toeing or resisting the line of action of these godfathers.

In 1998/99, Dr Alex Ekwueme submitted to the overriding decision of this military-politico complex’s adoption of General Obasanjo. During Obasanjo era, Igbo politicians (Governors Uzor Orji Kalu, Chimaroke Nnamani, Sam Egwu and businessman Rochas Okorocha) were posturing for presidency but at the end they submitted to the imposition of Umaru Yar’Adua. In and out of seasons of politics, Igbo politicians in conjunction with Ohanaeze made singsong of ‘Igbo presidency’ agitation but just when the prospect appeared feasible in 2023 as Southern Governors Forum ably led by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu adopted the Asaba Declaration that Southern Nigeria must produce the president after Buhari, they started their dissembling politics. But they did not reckon with Mr. Peter Obi, a politician whose emergence did not spring out of the military-politico complex as he came on his own, joined Ojukwu’s APGA and utilized community-based political mobilisation to defeat PDP in Anambra State governorship election. He bursted the rigging mechanism of establishment parties and embraced Rule of Law to defeat the various political and legal obstacles against his survival as governor. After his governorship, he joined PDP and served President Jonathan as an informal adviser.

In 2019, Atiku Abubakar chose him as his vice presidential candidate but they lost the election. In preparation for 2023 general elections, Mr Obi alongside other Igbo such as Ken Nnamani, Rochas Okorocha, David Umahi, Ogbonnaya Onu, Orji Uzor Kalu, Nwajiuba, Pius Anyim and Southsouth Igbo politicians (Okowa, Amaechi and Wike) indicated interest and obtained forms in their parties. When it was clear that the main parties (PDP/APC) tickets were up to the highest bidders, Mr Obi opted out and joined the Labour Party, a party not tainted by the vile political culture of Nigeria. The other aspirants failed woefully in their respective parties’ primary elections. Having failed woefully, they were jockeying for positions of relevance when Peter Obi was embraced by the youths of Nigeria as their preferred candidate for the 2023 presidential election. The youths like their forebears, the Zikist Movement have seized the political space and turned it over to Mr. Obi. These Igbo politicians were stunned by this Obi political ascendancy that the only antidote they could muster against it to sustain their relevance is to join their co-travellers in PDP, APC and NNPP to dismiss the movement as unsustainable and dead on arrival. But Obi political phenomenon has turned into a mass movement with distinctive appellation of ‘Obidient.’

As the Peter Obi political ascendancy submerges Nigeria, the Igbo politicians are mesmerized and hardly could explain it. To survive politically means defeating Peter Obi’s ascendancy and the easy road is to deploy quislingism (named after Vidkun Quislings, a traitorous Norwegian officer/diplomat who collaborated with an enemy, the Nazis to sabotage his people’s best interests). A tinge of envy and jealousy adds to the mix. The first salvo was fired by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, a man who had everything going for him to step into the political shoes of Azikiwe but squandered the goodwill with political flippancy. Having according to him discerned that his party, APC was not zoning the presidency to Southeast, he turned round to advocate retaining the presidency in the North and later outrightly supported Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, a Northern minority and was boasting that the APC National Working Committee will impose him and that he would be happy to serve under him even as a ‘cleaner’ at Aso Rock.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo accused several Igbo politicians including Governor Hope Uzodimma, Senators Kalu and Ekweremadu as working against Igbo political interest in getting the presidency. Having failed in APC to retain the presidency in the North, these Igbo politicians are back in their gamble for relevancy in post 2023 general election. Senator Orji Uzo Kalu has ran back to support Bola Tinubu as APC presidential candidate and when Tinubu visited his mother, Kalu was on hand to welcome him and to show his support questioned Peter Obi’s credentials and dismissed his quest for the presidency as hopeless. Sounding jealous and envious, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu claimed that if the presidency must come to the Southeast, it must be him. I doubt if Kalu weighed the damaging potency of this faux pas to him.

So, it is obvious that Kanu and other Igbo politicians such as Governors David Umahi, Hope Uzodimma, Dan Ulasi, Chimaroke Nnamani, Emeka Ihedioha, and Ekweremadu are all afflicted with quislingism and viruses of envy and jealousy over Peter Obi’s political ascendancy in Nigeria. Senator Chimaroke Nnamani while reacting to Peter Obi phenomenon, railed against the Southeast voting him fearing that such may by bandwagon effect damage his chances of securing a return ticket to Senate.

But his hypocrisy was recently shown as he got appointed into the 422-Presidential Campaign Council of APC’s Bola Tinubu even while holding PDP senatorial ticket and he has not raised the same concern of bandwagon effect. Most Igbo politicians are battling their demons of remaining relevant in Nigeria which Peter Obi’s political ascendancy seriously threatens now. So when Governors David Umahi and Uzodimma rail against Peter Obi just know that they are frightened like every other politician in Nigeria about the political Tsunami that is about to sweep them off and consign them in political abyss. They could hardly imagine that Peter Obi, a political outsider has taken Nigerian politics by storm as he is not lifted a finger to get Nigeria youths that have borne him on eagle’s wing and are about to set him on the presidential throne of Nigeria. So, the butterfly in their political ointment is why should it be Peter Obi and not them?

But it is the Lord’s doing and it is marvelous in our eyes. So, let all quislings, the envious, the jealous swallow their bilious phlegm for the Lord has taken over Nigeria and his divine judgment is about to be executed on Nigeria and its sinful generation of politicians. Who can stand in the way of Lord God Almighty, the Maker of history?

