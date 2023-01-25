News

Obi’s attack in Katsina premeditated – Campaign council

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council yesterday claimed that the attack on the candidate and his team during campaign rally in Katsina on Monday, was premeditated. Head of media office Diran Onifade stated in a statement that Obi was attacked on his way to the airport after a town hall meeting and a rally at Muhammad Dikko Stadium. According to him, hoodlums attacked the car the candidate was riding in “with heavy stones from his driver’s side causing substantial damage to the vehicle,” but said Obi and other occupants of the car were unhurt.

“Subsequently another set of thugs also threw stones outside the stadium which damaged several vehicles including that of our official stage crew,” he added. Onifade said the two incidents made the party to “suspect that the attacks may have been premeditated at the behest of desperate politicians who had been deluding themselves.

 

Our Reporters

