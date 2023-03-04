Obi’s disruptive bid, recalibrating Nigeria’s political space

Pundits never envisaged that the decision of Peter Obi, a chieftain and a Presidential aspirant in the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to leave the party would be a major watershed in the nation’s political journey considering what his eventual bid turned out to be.

This might not be unconnected to his earlier decision to join the presidential ticket of the party as the running mate to the candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in 2019.

Those who under rated his (Obi’s) political capital didn’t consider several factors that ultimately came to play in the build up to the recently conducted poll as providing the needed catalysts for his eventual ascendancy in Nigeria’s political space.

Being a shrewed politician, Obi himself had to latch on to these factors and they eventually helped him thus establishing him as a formidable force in Nigeria’s political firmament who can never be discontenanced in any way.

Obi’s political journey Obi, a two term governor of Anambra State in a letter titled, ‘Resignation From Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Withdrawal from the Presidential Contest’ addressed to the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu expressed his desire to exit the party, attributing his action to developments within the party inhibiting his political progress.

Prior to that, Obi had written to the chairman of PDP in his native Agulu Ward 2, in Anaocha Local Government Area on Friday 20 May, 2022 to convey the same message of his impending exit from the party. While in the PDP, Obi had other aspirants such as former Vice President Abubakar Atiku who eventually picked the party’s ticket; two former Senate Presidents, Bukola Saraki and Anyim Pius Anyim to contend with in his bid to wrest the ticket of the party.

He also had gladiators such as Governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto); Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Bala Mohammed (Bauchi); Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom); a businessman, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen; former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose; Sam Ohunabunwa, and a journalist, Mr. Dele Momodu to jostle with for the prized ticket prior to his exit.

Five days later, precisely on May 30, he did what many thought was unthinkable when he joined the then fledgling Labour Party (LP) with his small supporters who eventually formed the core of his inner support base. He subsequently picked the party’s presidential ticket at its National Convention that took place in Asaba, the Delta State capital on that day.

That was after other aspirants opted to step down their aspiration for him considering what they termed, his mass appeal to the Nigerian electorate. Those who stepped down for him include a former presidential adviser and political economist, Pat Utomi; Faduri Joseph and Olubusola Emmanuel- Tella.

Days before he joined the LP, he had enjoyed the endorsement of the Utomi-led National Consultative Front (NCFront), an umbrella body of the Third Force, which the Delta State born scholar had put in place to challenge the dominance of the PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

Also, the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) adopted him as their party’s preferred candidate for the 2023 presidential election thus establishing a broad platform for galvanizing mass appeal for the former governor.

Many chieftains of the PDP had dismissed his exit as capable of injuring the fortunes of the party based on their perception having been a running mate to the presidential candidate of the party in 2019, Atiku. Some other members of the PDP however sounded some note of caution. One of such is a member of the House of Representatives, Ben Igbakpa, who reckoned that his exit is a “blow below the belt!” that makes PDP vulnerable for many reasons. Rivers State governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike in his reaction said he was not surprised by the decision of the former governor.

“It’s not surprising to me. Peter Obi leaving the party, does not surprise me, because he knows that there is no way he would have won the PDP presidential primaries. How would he have won? I went to Anambra and told (them), ‘don’t waste your votes on him.”

Social media appeal Hardly had Obi’s presidential campaign begun than he began to enjoy rave reviews in the social media with many of his supporters drumming up support for his bid. Many of them, mostly youths, who habour one form of resentment or the other against the state, started providing the needed mass political base for him in a tight race initially thought to be a two-race affair.

Many of his supporters sooner or later assumed the sobriquet of Obidients as their collective descriptive term for his campaign team on social media. So vociferous and ubiquitous was their presence that many began to criticize them as toxic but what became very clear was the fact that slowly but surely they started to etch a place for themselves and their symbol in the build up to the election.

Initially seen as disruptive by political pundits but the commencement of the process of electioneering, particularly rallies tend to make those with such assumptions to have a rethink as they now begin to see him as a formidable force ahead of the poll.

Gale of endorsements Apart from the initial endorsement of the organized labour in the build up to the poll, Obi enjoyed a broad support from the critical segments of the country in the build up to the election. Perhaps the only presidential candidate that enjoyed endorsement of important individuals and socio-political groupings in the country, Obi for the records remains one of the few politicians to be endorsed by regional socio-political blocs especially, Afenifere, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) as well as the Middle Belt Forum.

It is on record that this remains a master stroke as these groups met several times to concretise their support for him after which an article of faith binding members and other residents of their areas of their sphere of influence to vote the LP presidential hopeful. One of such endorsements that further proved useful to Obi was that of former President Olusegun Obasanjo who in early January unveiled him as his preferred candidate for the election.

On his choice of Obi, Obasanjo said, “None of the contestants is a saint but when one compares their character, antecedent, their understanding, knowledge, discipline and vitality that they can bring to bear and the great efforts required to stay focused on the job particularly looking at where the country is today and with the experience on the job that I personally had, Peter Obi as a mentee, has an edge.

“Others like all of us have what they can contribute to the new dispensation to liberation, restoration and salvaging of Nigeria collectively.” One other endorsement that eventually paid off for Obi was that of a former Minister of Defence, Lt.-General Theophilus Danjuma alongside prominent Christian leaders in the Northern part of the country. The move came in the wake of the decision of the APC to adopt a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The Northern Christians onslaught was coordinated by the immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Babachir Lawal who dumped the APC in the wake of the same faith ticket brouhaha. Electoral reforms as catalyst for ascendancy One pertinent issue that that aided the ascendancy of Peter Obi in the build as well as his eventual excellent showing is the numerous reforms in the electoral process following by the enactment of the new Electoral Act by the National Assembly and assent by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Those in the know stated that singular act by the government has in no small way expanded the democratic space in a way that had never happened before. This is seen in the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) which has been adjudged as a game changer for electoral transparency.

Eventual outcome and way forward After all said and done, Obi who was initially dismissed as an underdog caused a stir and disruption by polling 6,098,798 to come third in the race hitherto seen as a two horse race between the eventually winner, Tinubu and Atiku who came second.

In his official reaction to the results post by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday, Obi vowed to challenge the outcome of the 25 February election in court. Flanked by the National Chairman of his party, Mr. Julius Abure, and the Director General of his campaign, Chief Akin Osuntokun, Obi claimed he was the actual winner of the election, saying the will of the people had been suppressed and vowed to explore all legal and peaceful options to reclaim his mandate.

“We will explore all legal and peaceful options to reclaim our mandate. We won the election and we will prove it to Nigerians,” he said at the press briefing in Abuja. “We were asked to go to the court. Is that not what they said? So let’s go there.”

He asked his supporters to remain calm and peaceful, urging them to go out and vote in the forthcoming gubernatorial and state houses of assembly elections. Commentators have expressed the satisfaction in the performance of Obi in the election with a call on him to consolidate on his current achievements to further strengthen his bid for next time.

