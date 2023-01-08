Obi’s endorsement: Obasanjo made a big blunder –Lamido

A former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, on Friday faulted the endorsement of the Labour Party(LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi by former President Olusegun Obasanjo. He said it was “a big mistake.”

Lamido, who was a Foreign Affairs Minister under Obasanjo’s administration, made the remarks while answering questions from newsmen at Bamaina, his country home, near Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

“Obasanjo is my boss. I believe in him but he is also a human being. He can make mistakes. So, he made a mistake.

“It’s a big mistake for him to endorse candidate outside his own party, which gave him the relevance, the importance, the image globally to become what he is.

“You don’t do that because of the younger generation.

“Whatever he said, whether power rotation or power shift, whatever it is, people are being a little bit dishonest,” Lamido said.

The former governor said that people failed to understand that when a party honoured them, dignified and made them who they were, they were expected to respect that party.

“So to me, Obasanjo or anybody else, he (Obasanjo), was talking because he was former Nigeria’s President. If he wasn’t, will he talk like this? Whatever he is saying now is because he is a Nigerian former President from PDP.

“So, PDP invented and dignified him. So, a leader is supposed to be inspiring, motivating and should be able to chart a new course for Nigeria, so that his disciples will be able to carry on with that,” he said.

Addressing a mammoth at a rally during a formal reception of his two-term Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Mahmud Gumel, back to the PDP in, Lamido said Obasanjo’s decision was irrational but stated that , that would not stop PDP’s victory in the forthcoming general elections by God grace.

According to him, it was PDP that made Obasanjo, what he is today, not Peter Obi or any other political party but, just because of his personal interest, he dumped the party.

“It is so sad after PDP give Obasanjo chances to serve for eight years as President and today, you endorsed someone else from other party as your candidate. This is so sad” Lamido said.

The former governor then welcomed his deputy back to PDP, adding that, PDP still remain their home as they are among the builders of the party.

While making his remarks, the former deputy governor Gumel said: “I have no regrets dumping the ruling party back to my original party, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP). He assured the people that very soon, many APC bigwigs would join PDP.

According to him, PDP remained a solid political party, both in Jigawa and at the national level, expressing his enthusiasm that the party was ready to take over the country in the forthcoming general elections.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...