Obi’s growing support base

As preparation for the 2023 polls ate underway, a socio-cultural non-governmental organization, under the aegis of “House of Patkalis” has vowed a comprehensive backing to Mr Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

They made the declaration when the state executive committee of LP in Anambra State led by the Chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Emeh paid a sensitization visit to Chief Omezie Okeke, Ezelisiaku -one of the illustrious members at Obosi, Idemili North Council of Anambra State.

Speaking in same tone with chairman of the House of Patkalis while receiving Chief Emeh and his entourage, Ezelisiaku Omezie assured LP that House of Paskallis has vowed to give maximum support to Peter Obi in his 2023 presidential quest.

According to him, “this group is made up of very capable international business executives who are keen on seeing Obi win the presidential election next year.

“We will contribute in the sensitization efforts, manpower, political and economic backing to see that Obi wins.

“We are all committed supporters of Obi and LP, hence will throw our full weight behind him in terms of voting support and financial support…”

The State LP chairman, Chief Emeh commended the group for the avowal and positive disposition to Obi and LP. He provided them the party membership cards and other membership paraphernalia.

The chairman reiterated that every patriotic Nigerian citizen who is desirous of a departure from the ongoing lethargic trend should immediately join and vote Obi and LP.

Other top party officials on the entourage include the State Secretary -Col Victor Ndulue(Rtd), State Treasurer -Lady Uju Okoye and the State Youth Leader, Hon Ekene Nnadi. Others included the LG Chairman, Hon Mark Osakwe and the Obosi Ward officers.

