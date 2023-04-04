News Top Stories

Obi’s Leaked Audio: NCC Breaks Silence, Denies Hacking,  Tracking 

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Tuesday denied hacking and tracking the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate in the just concluded,  Peter Obi’s call.

A statement signed by the Commission’s Director, Public Affairs,  Reuben Muoka, said it was shocked that the media was peddling such allegations.

The Commission noted that the issue has been reported to relevant security agencies for investigation.

The statement reads,  ” NCC has been inundated with enquiries by the media on allegations of telephone “tracking” and “leakage” made against the Commission by some individuals and groups in the social and alternative media.

“The Commission wishes to make the following clarifications, The Commission denies the allegations in their entirety.

” By the provisions of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003 and other extant Laws of the Federation, the Commission does not and cannot “track” nor “leak” telephone conversations of anyone.

” The Commission has reported the allegations, which we take seriously, to relevant security agencies for proper investigation and necessary action.

“The Commission restates its commitment to discharge its responsibilities to the Nigerian people in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; the NCA 2003; other extant Laws of the Federation; and global best practices.

” For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission denies these allegations and advises the public to disregard them”.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Army called in as India’s new COVID-19 cases stay above 300,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  India’s coronavirus death toll neared the bleak milestone of 200,000 with another 2,771 fatalities reported on Tuesday, while its armed forces pledged urgent medical aid to help battle the staggering spike in infections. Over the past 24 hours, India recorded 323,144 new cases, slightly below a worldwide peak of 352,991 reached on Monday, with […]
News

Zulum commends military for sacrifice in fight against Boko Haram, other crimes

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

In Borno State, Governor Babagana Zulum commended the Nigerian armed forces for their immense contributions and sacrifices they have made in the fight against insurgency and other security challenges in the state and country at large. “I must commend the immense contributions and sacrifices by the military and other security agencies, especially the gallant efforts […]
News

Why self-education is the best investment you will ever make, Ron Earley explains

Posted on Author Our Reporters

While this Florida native spent some time at Suncoast Tech, he realized college wasn’t for him due to a lack of interest. What did interest him was sales, as some of his earliest work was cold-pitching salon packages across college campuses. To learn what he really wanted, Ron Earley has invested over $100,000 in self-education. […]

Leave a Reply