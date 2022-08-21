News Top Stories

Obi’s meeting with Soludo unsettles Atiku’s camp

Rumours and allegations from some traducers of the state government that Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State mocked the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, were put to rest when the former governor put up appearance at the Governor’s Lodge Amawbia and held a heart to heart meeting with Soludo.

This is coming three days after Obi had a closed door meeting with the governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) extraction in Rivers State.
It would recalled that Soludo, during the celebration of his 100 days in office was alleged to have said that those that are in the Labour Party would labour in vain which had as it were caused so much disaffection within the polity.

Obi, who left St Paul’s University, Awka, after a function  yesterdaycame to the Governor’s Lodge at about 2.30 pm to see Soludo and caused a stir as those present at the latest Lodge were surprised by his presence.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to Soludo, Mr Christian Aburime, the meeting was a closed door one, adding that the duo held mutual discussions as brothers.

Both leaders had a mutual discussion behind closed doors. Afterwards, Mr Peter Obi commended Governor Soludo highly for the great job he is doing in Anambra State.

Soludo on the other hand, welcomed Mr Peter Obi to Anambra as a prominent son of the State and wished him well on his Presidential bid as the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Also speaking, one of the Media Aides to Peter Obi, Mr Tai Emeka Obasi, also confirmed the meeting, saying that whatever discussions that Obi and Soludo had was fruitful and positive.

He, however, noted that no one was in the meeting except the two and after the meeting Soludo and Obi had launch together and the governor walked Obi to his car.

The meeting with the PDP governors is currently causing ripples within the ranks of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organization as it is being feared that the meeting may affect the political fortunes of the PDP Presidential candidate negatively.

One of the supporters of Atiku, Mrs Nneka Neke, told reporters that there is this fear of anti-party game against Atiku, adding that the posture of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has not helped matters.

“This meeting is not funny and just few days after the PDP governors held a meeting with Peter Obi, another meeting took place here in Awka with Soludo and most of us in Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organization are not comfortable”, she said.

 

But the National Vice President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, described the visit of Peter Obi as a display of true Igbo man, who do not see politics as one that would divide the unity of the Igbo people.

“What is wrong about Peter Obi visiting his brother Soludo? Party or no party, we are first of all brothers and it should not divide us and what Peter Obi did is a show of a true Igbo man that plays politics without bitterness.

“We also commend Obi for that meeting with PDP governors because we need people from other parts of the country to actualize our ambition of producing the next President of this country.

 

“We also commend Gov Charles Soludo for receiving him irrespective of political party affinity and that shows that our politics is growing and improving”, he said.

 

