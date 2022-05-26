News

Obi’s resignation unsettles S’East PDP

The decision of former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently unsettling the party in the South East, 24 hours after he made the pronouncement.

At the moment, former governor of Kano State, Alhaji Ibrahim Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) has opened talks with Peter Obi, possibly to use the party to continue his ambition to contest the presidential election.

Though it is not clear what was discussed at the meeting, feelers are that the NNPP is dangling Obi the opportunity of flying the flag of the party in 2023.

Deepening the woes of the PDP in the South East is the likelihood of most aspirants of the PDP for state and National Assembly who expected that Obi’s presidential ticket in the party would better their fortunes is considering dumping the party en masse and joining Obi to any party that he gives the nod.

Confirming the apprehension in the PDP South East, former National Publicity Secretary of the party, Chief Olisah Metuh, said that the PDP does not understand the grave implications of Obi dumping the party.

“Obi, no doubt, has capacity and he is popular in the South East and Nigeria in general; if we choose to wish that away, it would be to our own peril in this country’s elections,” he said

Similarly, about seven political parties are waiting in the wings to welcome Obi and his supporters into their parties.

According to the state chairman of the Accord Party in Anambra, Chief Bartho Igwedibia: “The resignation of Peter Obi is a welcome development to our party.

“Our doors are wide open to receive Peter Obi and his supporters to our party, and I know that other political parties are also interested in his candidacy. And this development marks the end of the PDP in the South East.”

 

Tiv-Jukun crisis: Court summons Taraba gov, Justice, others over probe panel

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has ordered the Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, a former Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Kumai Aka’ahs (rtd) and heads of security agencies in the country, to appear before it in respect of the ethnic clashes in Taraba State. The trial judge, Justice A. R. Mohammed, […]
Senator Balogun petitions IGP over Oludare’s murder

Senator Kola Balogun, the Senator representing Oyo South district, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, over the brutal murder of the Oyo State-born Timothy Adegoke Oludare, calling for a thorough investigation. The late Oludare was reportedly murdered in the night of 5 November, 2021 in his room at the Hilton Hotel […]
Despite ill luck, I’ll do my best, Buhari assures

…vows to conduct free, fair polls President Muhammmadu Buhari has assured that despite ill luck experienced by his administration with the drop in accruable resources, he will still do his best. The President gave this assurance yesterday in an interactive session with Nigerians in Paris, France. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, […]

