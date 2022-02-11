Obi’s return of schools to church greatest legacy project –Bishop

The newly-installed Catholic Bishop of Nnewi, Most Rev Dr Jonas Benson Okoye, has described the returning of schools to the Church by the former governor, Mr Peter Obi, as the greatest legacy project in the state. He said this during his installation at Our Lady of Assumption Cathedral, while expressing gratitude to Obi for his good leadership and inspiring life-style. Okoye thanked Obi for his all-round support to him from priesthood to episcopacy: “I was his chaplain as a young priest, for eight years.

I thank you for your inspiring lifestyle and committed sacrifices for the development of society and growth of the church. I thank you especially for the return of schools to the church and its attendant benefits to our state. May your strength never fail you!” Former governor Peter Obi in the same vein congratulated the new Catholic Bishop of Nnewi Diocese for his steadfastness in doing good. Addressing journalists at the installation Ceremony Obi said that Bishop Okoye, through his vocation, had remained committed to the service of the Lord.

He noted that as the Auxiliary Bishop of Awka, Okoye had contributed his quota to the growth of the Diocese and also worked tirelessly towards the growth of education in the Diocese, by his contributions to the development of Peter University. “Over the years, you have deployed your extensive knowledge of Canon Law to the growth of the church through the sanctification of the people of God.

In the course of your work in His Vine Yard, you have been a teacher, my chaplain when I was the state governor, a pastor and a bishop. All those who have come in contact with you appreciate your dedication and hard work,” Obi said. By his installation, Bishop Jonas Benson Okoye has officially taken over the administration of Nnewi Diocese from Bishop Hilary Paul Odili Okeke who officially resigned from the position on health grounds even before he reached the canonical age of 75.

