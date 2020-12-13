Obi’s signatures dot Anambra health sector –Cleric

The Chairman, Onitsha Archdiocesan Hospital Board, Rev Fr Patrick Omuta, has narrated how the former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has, over the years, uplifted the Anambra Health Sector with many signature projects. Fr. Omuta, who spoke of Obi’s many investments in Anambra health sector, during the pastoral visit of Archbishop Valerie Okeke to Holy Rosary Hospital, Waterside, Onitsha, praised Obi for understanding the overwhelming importance of health in national development.

He said Obi was committed to the development of the health sector in Anambra State as the then Governor of the State.

“When you go to Holy Rosary Specialist Hospital, Water-Side Onitsha, you will see the gigantic structures erected by Peter Obi. You cross over to the school of mid-wifery, in the same hospital, his signature projects are all over the place.

You move to Charles Borromew Hospital and their School of Nursing Sciences, his many projects will be staring you in the face. He even built a Doctor’s Quarters for them.

The Joe Nwiloh Heart Centre at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Adazi-Nnukwu, which carries out open heart surgeries, was built by Peter Obi. Visit other hospitals like Iyi-Enu Specialist Hospital, Nkpor; Diocesan Hospital, Amichi; St Anthony’s Hospital, Ugwuagba; and see his laudable foot prints.

“Do we talk about Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku, Awka? We all know how Peter Obi set it up. The list goes on and on. This exemplification of one very passionate about the well being of others”, Fr Omuta said.

