Obi’s task of destroying Nigeria’s ‘structure of criminality’

Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party’s self-given task of destroying what he has identified as a “structure of criminality”, is no easy task. It is going to be herculean, a Gordian knot and near impossible. But if he succeeds in winning the 2023 presidential election that will be an indication that the task is achievable. But that indication belongs in the realm of probability which like all scientific hypotheses may or may not become reality. Peter Obi is a very knowledgeable person, down to earth, simple but sophisticated.

His humility disarms and lulls the haughty and the proud to underestimate him. So, in taking up this very difficult task, Mr Obi must have analyzed the problem and satisfied himself that it is achievable. And what is the problem? Mr Obi has not given the problem an intellectual or scientific explanation but I should take it that before coming up to offer the challenge that he must have thoroughly studied the problem and understood it’s various ramparts and resolved on the strategy to overcome it hence he articulated the twin-pillar political slogan uniquely his, namely; “From consumption to production” and the second like it which is destruction of the “structure of criminality” which encompasses every aspect of Nigerian life that has been diseased and dysfunctional.

Mr Obi is not the first person to have adverted a trained mind to this Nigeria’s problem that seems to defy all logic and commonsense. But he is the first politician to have identified it as a fundamental problem responsible for the incoherence of Nigerian state and the dysfunctionality of its constitutional framework, state institutions and socio-economic malaise. Mr Obi may neither have conducted a master research work leading to a dissertation nor a doctoral work leading to a doctoral thesis but he has a firm grasp of the issue involved hence he summarized them into two thematic slogans of ‘from consumption to production’ and ‘the destruction of the structure of criminality’.

Other Nigerians concerned with Nigerians troubles are Wole Soyinka in his You Must Set Forth at Dawn and General Mohamed Chris Ali, former chief of army staff wrote, the Federal Republic Of Nigeria Army: The Siege Of A Nation and their conclusions point to the that Nigerian’s Military forces conquered Nigeria and turned it into personal estate for the military rulers and their acolytes. If you trace the common thread that holds all these intellectual and academic discourses together the summary is that Nigerian’s state structure and constitutional framework are hewn out of crimes.

Britain used frauds, intimidation and violence to secure treaties upon which it hoisted its claims to Nigeria in the 1885 Berlin Conference and got it ceded to it. It formed and owned Nigeria till 1960 after forcing the 1960 Constitution on Nigeria that has its root in Letters Patent, 1913 and Nigeria (Protectorate) Order in Council, 1913. The military overthrew Nigerian Government in 1966 and forced its decrees upon Nigerians and till today the country is still being ruled by means of decrees (the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Promulgation) Decree, No.24, 1999 now called Act No. 24, 1999 upon which the Constitution is founded. It can be seen that everything about Nigeria has been concerned with frauds, crimes and violence. So, Peter Obi is right to hold that Nigeria currently has a structure of criminality. Every Nigerian knows this fact to be true.

A Nigerian head of state in early 1990s declared that every Nigerian is corrupt and there were righteous indignation here and there but he was right in that assessment. There is no way any Nigerian can exist and live lawfully without succumbing to the dictates of criminality unless such a person wants to be consumed. No matter how much one tries to be upright, Nigerian system will force the one to succumb to its overwhelming dictates of bribery, nepotism, frauds and cheating. Ask the politicians who had to part with billions of Naira for the delegates to get nominated as candidates and also had to pay as much as N10,000 to each voter to cast the vote. The INEC officials had to be settled to act one way or the other.

Now, nobody talks about security of life because tens and hundreds are killed in days or months and nobody is held to account. So when Peter Obi talks about his destroying this structure that has impoverished Nigerians and rendered them insecure, I think he is up to some gargantuan task that may equated to the Christian revolution in AD 33 when Lord Jesus Christ challenged the local and colonial overlords and was crucified. But the overlords (Jewish religious authority and the Roman colonial authority did not know Christ was just a divine vessel to save the Jews and the world from eternal domination so they killed him. But Christ had warned the Jews that if they failed to embrace his good news of salvation that they would be consumed and that prophecy came to pass in AD 70 when Jerusalem was sacked and Jews dispersed throughout the world. Just like Christ’s Good News, Mr Peter Obi is the greatest thing that has happened to Nigerian politics since 1950 when Nnamdi Azikiwe derailed the nationalist movement that would have freed Nigeria from the clutches of the British colonialism and neocolonialist agenda which was in full throttle. Azikiwe had happen to Nigeria like a lodestar and ignited electrifying nationalist movement and when his party the NCNC slacked, the Nigerian youths through the Zikist Movement formed by four Nigerian journalists (MCKAjuluchukwu, Abiodum Aloba, Kolawole Balogun and Nduka Eze) in 1946 galvanized the party and gave verve to the party to withstand Britain and it’s local agents until Azikiwe had rapproachment with British colonial authority in 1948 where upon he betrayed the movement.

Now, Nigeria is facing existential threats of state failure when Peter Obi broke from traditional politics and Nigerians especially the youths saw in him an instrument God Almighty has thrown up to use to take back the country. Mr. Obi has been preaching the good news like Jesus Christ appealing to Nigerians that it is possible to take back Nigeria from hijackers and restore it on the trajectory of constitutionality and rule of law hence the two slogans of “from consumption to production” and “the destruction of the structure of criminality” is a cask that must be done. I believe Mr Obi knows what he is talking about because the structure of criminality has a tap-root which is the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as promulgated by Decree No.24 of 1999.

Every problem of Nigeria issues from this basic law which is no better than the Lugard’s Letter Patent of 1913 and all the previous constitutions from which the tap-root and political infrastructure founded upon I emanate. If he becomes president, the national Assembly composed from members from all the parties will try to stultify his reforms but his election will be sufficient notice that a revolution has taken place and such party-loyalists will either bend or be bent by the people’s power that will galvanize Mr Obi presidency.

It will be difficult at the beginning to effect a wholesome constitutional reforms as Mrs Ngozi Okonjo Iweala acknowledged in her book, Reforming The Unreformable but with common sense, Mr Obi will decapitate the monster that is the 1999 Constitution by nibbling on it’s less fundamental provisions such as the unitary police force, dismantle the Uniform Local Government System, remove the immunity clause in section 308 of the Constitution of that elevate public officials above the law and make Nigerian’ freedom truly free by removing the restrictions/ derogations placed on the fundamental rights.

With other minor changes and adroit presidential power deployment Mr Obi would have by his eighth year as president would have destroy the structure of criminality as the political and electoral system are reformed and sanitized to make politics a vocation of service not it’s present form of trade in human misery and banditry.

The present INE’s voters register would have dispensed with and the voter card/national identity card will no longer be used for static voter register but will be used by the owners to freely register in any location of choice for the exercise of the right to vote and be voted for. Nigerians will be secured when internal security is placed in the people’s hands through state and community policing and section 220 of the 1999 Constitution would have been operationalized to make every Nigerian a citizen-soldier thereby defeating the sectarian and tribal-based militias ravaging Nigeria now as bandits, boko haram and unknown gun men.

