OBJ to Gov Emmanuel: Your performance satisfactory, worthy of emulation

… Commissions Ikot Oku Ikono flyover

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed satisfaction with the performance of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, stating that the Governor has brought his sterling experience as a banker and resourceful manager of finance to bare in the governance of the state.

Obasanjo made the commendation on Friday while commissioning the Ikot Oku Ikono Flyover, with 16 meters dual carriage way in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. The inauguration of the Flyover was witnessed by the political class, captains of industry, and persons across all walks of life.

“Governor I am very happy that you have not let me down and you have not disappointed the good people of this State, what you have here 1 km of Flyover is worth celebrations anywhere in the world but I will say to you that you have made me a lucky man. You said that this road was named after me and this flyover is a continuation of that road, and so Olusegun Obasanjo Road is not only a road it has a flyover”, he stated.

Continuing, he said, “Governor I am particularly happy that the background you had before taking up this job which is how to manage finances and how to manage economy you are putting it to good use here in your state. And you know a good manager of resources when he his able to manage in the time of scarcity”

Chief Obasanjo urged Akwa Ibom people to preserve the projects in the state and see it as an opportunity to better their lives, adding that such projects initiated and completed by government ought to be protected against theft, vandalism for sustainable development and growth of the State.

In his words, “I heard the governor appealing to you that whatever infrastructure, whatever development is going on take care of them because they are part of the assets of the state and if they are destroyed or not taken care of properly, the State loses and every citizen of Akwa Ibom State is a loser in that sense.

Obasanjo called on Akwa Ibom people to support Governor Udom Emmanuel on his succession plan in order to sustain his visions to move the state forward maintaining that his success as governor goes beyond the physical projects in the state.

“Your success does not lie only in what you have achieved physically in terms of development, socially in terms of where you have put the people of this State, your success also will be measured in your succession programme”, he admonished.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Udom Emmanuel expressed appreciation to God for the wisdom to actualize the project given the lean resources to the benefit of Akwa Ibom people, and called on youths to support government by protecting the facilities.

He pointed out that the inauguration of the flyover will create ease of commercial activities and reduce the rate of auto crash hitherto experienced along Ikot Oku Ikono.

Hear him, “What we are celebrating is not excess wealth, it is a celebration of God’s wisdom, creativity of ideas in the face of scarcity and adversity. Let me thank all the communities this project has gone through for their support, you really stood by us during the project and I want to thank the youths, this is your asset you need to protect it.

“Thank you for acknowledging the fact that the kind of accident we use to have before now in this area today will be a thing of the past, there will be no more accident in this junction”, he declared.

The Governor also approved the rehabilitation of adjourning roads used as diversion routes during construction of the flyover, and promised to provide three transformers to the communities to end blackout in the area.

“Let me say that the communities vehicles passed through like a bypass when we were doing the major construction certainly I promise you by next month we would have finished the design of the routes used as diversion so that we can award and start immediate construction. The Traditional ruler here asked for transformers, I want to assure you, within the next one month we will give them those transformers immediately”, he assured.

He announced the inauguration of the next phase of projects in the state, as part of his promise to develop the state, “by September this year we will go into another phase where we will be commissioning dual carriage ways, we will commission Uyo-Ikot Ekpene dual carriage, Etinan-Ndon Eyo dual carriage, and Eket Urban Remodeling”.

The Governor frowned at disruption of projects in some Local Government Areas by youths, urging them to see the projects as means of stimulating the economy for the benefit of all.

Presenting an overview of the project, the Commissioner, Ministry of Works and Fire Service, Prof. Eno Ibanga said the project which was awarded to Julius Berger Plc in 2019 has been delivered as promised.

“This project was for delivery in two years and it has been delivered before two years, it is a construction of 1km length of flyover with connections, and we have 16metres dual carriage with 8 meters each way that takes you from Uyo end towards Abak end”, he said.

In his remarks, the Regional Manager, Julius Berger Plc, Mr. Juergen Fischer described the project as a beautification of Uyo which will address the traffic challenge experienced in the area and thanked Governor Udom for delivering on his promise and for having confidence in Julius Berger.

