Objection to amended charges stalls fresh arraignment of Nnamdi Kanu

…court reschedules for today

IPOB leader engages Ozekhome as lead defence counsel

Schools, markets, offices, others shut in Ebonyi

The re-arraignment of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu on amended terrorism charges was yesterday stalled before the Federal High Court in Abuja. This followed Kanu’s objection to the amended charges filed against by the Federal Government on Monday.

He consequently asked the court to give him time to study the fresh charges before taking his plea. The Federal Government had increased the counts from seven to 15. Justice Binta Nyako consequently adjourned till today. Meanwhile, Kanu has engaged the services of Chief MikeOzekhome(SAN) ashis lead defence counsel . Confirming Ozekhome’s engagement his counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said changes had been effected in the defence team. However, when the matter was called, the prosecution counsel, Shuaib Labaran, informed the court of an amendment to the charges and prayed that the court direct the Registrar to read the fresh charges to the defendant. Ozekhome told the court that they were only served barely 24 hours to the scheduled hearing.

The Lagos lawyer said: “My lord, the proposed amended charge was served on us yesterday evening. As I speak to you my lord, the defendant who was just brought in, has not even seen the charge which he is being told to enter his plea. “With due respect that is not Justice. It is ambushing.

I know that the Administration if Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) allows them to amend, but this is the 6th amendment they are making, and each time they do it, they serve us a day to the hearing, just to frustrate the trial.” Labaran did not oppose to the court granting a short adjournment to enable the defence lawyers to study the fresh charges. Meanwhile, before adjourning the case, Justice Nyako, ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to allow Kanu to change his clothes “I don’t want to see him in this cloth again. This one is almost off-white. Also make sure that you allow him to exercise,” she added.

Speaking with journalists , Ozekhome, said his decision to take over Kanu’s defence was based on the fact that he is facing an incompetent charge. “Right to self-determination is inalienable. It is guaranteed under both the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the African Charter on Peoples’ Rights. I am here today because I believe that the charge against the Defendant is baseless,” he added. Though the amended charges signed by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), M. B. Abubakar, was dated January 14, it was however brought before the court on Monday. Kanu was in amended charges accused of attempting to use his broadcasts to “destabilize the fundamental political and economic structures of Nigeria”. The FG also accused him of inciting the public “to stage a violent revolution in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the people of Nigeria”.

