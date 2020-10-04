Oboabona on target in Dinamo Batumi’s comeback win

Nigerian international, Godfrey Oboabona, scored his first goal of the season for Georgian side Dinamo Batumi as they ended a 3-game winless run to brush aside Kakheti Telavi 3-1 away.

Without a win in their last four games in all competitions, the former Sunshine Stars of Akure defender led they backline for the visitors who set up in a 4-3-3 formation.

But despite seeing a chunk of the ball in a goalless first 45 minutes the visitors were behind fourminute after the restart as a lack of concentration in the midfield gave Michelin Basheleishvili plenty of space as he made the most of it to convert for 1-0.

The goal, however, brought out the best from Dinamo who levelled matters three minutes before the hour mark courtesy of Giorgi Nikabadze with Oboabona completing the comeback 10 minutes from time when he fired home for 2-1. The visitors then added a third six minute from time following a Jaba Jiguari strike to seal a comeback 3-1 win.

The win momentarily sees Dinamo return to the summit of the log standings with 23 points from 12 games one point ahead of second-place who have played one game less.

