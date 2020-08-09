Oboabona tips Dinamo for great outing in Georgia

Super Eagles defender, Godfrey Oboabona, has tipped his Georgian side, Dinamo Batumi, to perform well and contest for the league title as football action returns in the country.

According to the 2013 AFCON winner, the players have been working hard and are very focussed on achieving their set goal with the world returning to full action after the COVID-19 pandemic enforced break.

Speaking from his base in Georgia, the former Sunshine Stars of Akure defender told AOIFootball. com that they are focusing on their Matchday 9 fixture away at Chikhura Sachkhare.

“It has been an amazing season so far for me and the team. The goal from day one was to do well in the league and finish in a very respectable position,” he said.

“Now we want to focus on qualifying to play in Europe and then probably winning the league. The team is beaming with confidence and hopefully, we can clinch the title at the end of the campaign.”

Dinamo Batumi is currently third on the log with 14 points from eight games, four points behind leaders Dinamo Tbilisi which has played a game more. They play on Sunday away against relegation-threatened, Chikhura.

