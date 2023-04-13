Sports

Obodo gives reason why Eagles players fail to replicate club form

Ex – i n t e r nat i o n a l , Christian Obodo, has given reasons why some Super Eagles players often times failed to replicate their club form while representing Nigeria. Speaking on a radio programme monitored in Lagos, the former Udinese of Italy midfielder said the inability of the players to spend enough time together in the national team camp always work against them. According to him, the players always train and play with their teammates at clubs level almost everyday but only have few days to play with their national team teammates.

Speaking about the performance of Samuel Chukwueze, who had games to forget in the qualifiers against Guinea Bissau recently only to return to Spain and performing again for his club, Villarreal, Obodo said there is need for the players to spend more time together. Chukwueze was the star performer in the 3-2 defeat of Real Madrid recently, scoring two world class goals while also creating an assist in the other goal.

“When he started in La Liga, he played well there and also in the national team, but at a time he stopped performing well for the national team,” Obodo said. “Why they perform well at the club level than the national team is because they play with their club mates day in and day out, unlike the national team. They came around just a week and the bond isn’t too well.”

