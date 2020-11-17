Obodo regains freedom, considers relocating abroad

Ex-international, Christian Obodo, who was kidnapped on Sunday, has regained his freedom as the former Udinese midfielder considers relocating abroad. It was the second time the retired Super Eagles player would be kidnapped after he was first abducted on June 9, 2012, on his way to church.

According to the police, Obodo was kidnapped at about 5pm on Sunday around Ishaka Hotel just along Refinery Road when he stopped by the road to buy banana alongside his girlfriend.

Speaking about his experience on a radio programme in Lagos monitored by our correspondent, the 36-year-old said he can’t really understand why people would want to make him go through the trauma of kidnapping again.

“It was really discomforting; being locked up for four hours in the car boot and in the heat,” he said. “The kidnappers were even telling me about how they lost money for placing bets on Nigeria to score in the second half.

“They didn’t hurt me butbitvwas another bad experience ” He added that he could move out of Nigeria because of the trauma he has had to pass through during the two kidnapping ordeals

